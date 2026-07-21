/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

From Sikandar Raza to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is. This list also includes Chamu Chibhabha, Shubman Gill and Brian Bennett
Sikandar Raza leads the run-scoring charts in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is. Across 11 matches, the Zimbabwe captain has amassed 194 runs at an average of 17.63 and a strike rate of 115.47.
With 179 runs in just six T20Is against Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma occupies the second spot on the list of leading run-scorers. He has maintained an average of 35.80 and an explosive strike rate of 177.22.
Chamu Chibhabha is the third-highest run-scorer in India vs Zimbabwe T20I history, having amassed 172 runs in seven matches. His record includes an average of 24.57 and a strike rate of 104.24.
India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is fourth on the list with 170 runs in five T20I matches against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
All-rounder Brian Bennett is fifth on the list of highest run-scorers in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is. He has scored 168 runs in six matches, maintaining an impressive average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 152.72.