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Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 17:52 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 17:52 IST

From Sikandar Raza to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is. This list also includes Chamu Chibhabha, Shubman Gill and Brian Bennett

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) - 194 runs
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(Photograph: AFP)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) - 194 runs

Sikandar Raza leads the run-scoring charts in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is. Across 11 matches, the Zimbabwe captain has amassed 194 runs at an average of 17.63 and a strike rate of 115.47.

Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 179 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 179 runs

With 179 runs in just six T20Is against Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma occupies the second spot on the list of leading run-scorers. He has maintained an average of 35.80 and an explosive strike rate of 177.22.

Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM) - 172 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM) - 172 runs

Chamu Chibhabha is the third-highest run-scorer in India vs Zimbabwe T20I history, having amassed 172 runs in seven matches. His record includes an average of 24.57 and a strike rate of 104.24.

Shubman Gill (IND) - 170 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill (IND) - 170 runs

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is fourth on the list with 170 runs in five T20I matches against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Brian Bennett (ZIM) - 168 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Bennett (ZIM) - 168 runs

All-rounder Brian Bennett is fifth on the list of highest run-scorers in India vs Zimbabwe T20Is. He has scored 168 runs in six matches, maintaining an impressive average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 152.72.

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