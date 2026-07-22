/World's top 7 most liveable cities in 2026 — Check where India and Pakistan stand

The EIU, a sister organisation to The Economist magazine, ranked 173 cities globally based on different factors, including education, stability, healthcare, infrastructure and culture. Check which nations made it into the top 7.
Copenhagen retained its position as the world's most liveable city in 2026, earning an overall score of 98 for the second consecutive year. The Danish capital posted perfect scores of 100 in stability, education and infrastructure, alongside strong healthcare (96) and culture scores (95). Its dominance reflects strong public services, safe neighbourhoods, and efficient infrastructure, consistently topping the index in recent years.
Vienna secured second place globally, scoring 97.1 in the 2026 index. The Austrian capital has topped this ranking multiple times in the past, prized for its stability, culture, and reliable infrastructure. Vienna continues to be recognised for strong urban governance and public amenities. Despite occasional dips due to security concerns in past years, it remains among the world's most consistently high-performing cities.
Melbourne ranked third worldwide, one of three Australian cities in the global top 10. Known for its cultural vibrancy, healthcare systems, and infrastructure, Melbourne has featured prominently near the top of liveability rankings for over a decade. The city's strong education and healthcare systems, combined with relatively low crime and stable governance, continue to anchor its consistently strong global standing.
Sydney placed fourth in the 2026 rankings, reflecting Australia's broader strength in liveability metrics. The city benefits from robust infrastructure, quality healthcare, and cultural offerings. Along with Melbourne and Adelaide, Sydney's presence in the top 10 underscores Australia's consistent performance across stability, environment, and education indicators, making it one of the most sought-after cities globally for residents and expatriates alike.
Zurich ranked fifth, slipping by one position due to a decline in its culture and environment score. Switzerland's largest city remains renowned for its high safety standards, excellent healthcare, and strong infrastructure. Despite the minor dip, Zurich continues to be regarded as one of the most stable and well-managed urban centres globally, reflecting Switzerland's broader reputation for quality governance.
Geneva placed sixth in 2026, also slipping one position due to a decline in its culture and environment score. As Switzerland's second-highest ranked city, Geneva benefits from strong healthcare, education, and infrastructure systems. Home to numerous international organisations, the city maintains a reputation for stability and high living standards, keeping it firmly within the world's most liveable urban centres.
Osaka ranked seventh, one of two Japanese cities in the top 10. The city benefits from Japan's strong healthcare infrastructure, low crime rates, and efficient public services. Osaka's steady position reflects broader improvements across Asian cities in the 2026 index, particularly in healthcare scores, as the region's average liveability continues to rise relative to a stagnating Western Europe.
No Indian city featured in the top 100. Delhi ranked 120th, followed by Mumbai (121st), Chennai (123rd), and Bengaluru (127th). New Delhi scored 48.1 overall, performing better on education (66.7) than on healthcare (41.7) and culture and environment (35.4). Air pollution, infrastructure challenges, and rapid urbanisation contributed to the lower rankings.
Karachi ranked 170th out of 173 cities, among the world's least liveable urban centres, scoring 43 out of 100. It scored 20 on stability, 54 on healthcare, 36 on culture and environment, 75 on education, and 52 on infrastructure. Only Dhaka, Tripoli, and Damascus ranked below it, with education as its strongest category.