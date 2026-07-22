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Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs against Zimbabwe

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 16:55 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 16:55 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs against Zimbabwe in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul.

Abhishek Sharma - 179 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma - 179 runs

Abhishek Sharma tops the list of India's highest run-scorers against Zimbabwe in T20Is, scoring 179 runs in six matches at an average of 35.80.

Shubman Gill - 170 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill - 170 runs

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is second on the list with 170 runs in five T20I matches against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 141 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 141 runs

India young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is third on the list with 141 runs in just three T20Is against Zimbabwe, including one half-century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 133 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: SLC)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 133 runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad ranks fourth on India's list of highest run-scorers against Zimbabwe in T20Is, with 133 runs in three innings at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 158.33. His tally also includes a half-century.

KL Rahul - 120 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul - 120 runs

India star middle-order batter KL Rahul is fifth on the list with 120 runs in four T20Is against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes a half-century.

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