/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs against Zimbabwe

From Abhishek Sharma to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs against Zimbabwe in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul.
Abhishek Sharma tops the list of India's highest run-scorers against Zimbabwe in T20Is, scoring 179 runs in six matches at an average of 35.80.
India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is second on the list with 170 runs in five T20I matches against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
India young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is third on the list with 141 runs in just three T20Is against Zimbabwe, including one half-century.
Ruturaj Gaikwad ranks fourth on India's list of highest run-scorers against Zimbabwe in T20Is, with 133 runs in three innings at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 158.33. His tally also includes a half-century.
India star middle-order batter KL Rahul is fifth on the list with 120 runs in four T20Is against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes a half-century.