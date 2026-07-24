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New Friday OTT releases (July 24, 2026): Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Pallichattambi- Watch these 6 titles on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:21 IST

OTT releases this Friday offer a binge-worthy mix of thrillers, dramas, and fresh originals across various streaming platforms. From Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe to Kay Kay Menon's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, check the list below of titles that will sort out your upcoming weekend watching list.

New Friday OTT releases (July 24, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (July 24, 2026)

This Friday's OTT lineup brings exciting new movies and series, giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay in and stream all weekend long. Here's a list of all the releases that will definitely sort your upcoming weekend watch list.

Musafir Cafe
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Musafir Cafe

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a heartfelt romantic drama that follows three individuals, including Chander (Vikrant Massey), Sudha (Vedika Pinto), and Preeti (Mahima Makwana), whose lives and destinies intertwine in unexpected ways.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A 7-episode comedy-drama series starring Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, and Naveen Kasturia. Set on the outskirts of Delhi, the series revolves around a highly dysfunctional government school, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, whose laid-back principal leads a team of teachers to fix the school's system.

The Truthers
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Truthers

Where to watch: Netflix

The Spanish psychological thriller follows estranged daughter Ruth, who, while returning home after her mother's mysterious death, grows suspicious that her conspiracy-obsessed father might be the killer.

72 Hours
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

72 Hours

Where to watch: Netflix

The action-comedy film revolves around Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive who accidentally joins a Gen Z bachelor party trip to Miami after being added to their group chat.

Pallichattambi
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Pallichattambi

Where to watch: SonyLIV

This is a Malayalam period action drama. Set in the late 1950s and follows Krishna Pillai (Tovino Thomas), an orphan who turns into a church defender and undergoes a journey while fighting feudal and political oppression.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The 10-episode sci-fi comedy series follows comic shop owner Stuart Bloom as he embarks on a journey across the multiverse to fix reality after accidentally breaking a quantum device built by Sheldon and Leonard.

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