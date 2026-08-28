LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How loud is an S-400 launch from one kilometre away?

How loud is an S-400 launch from one kilometre away?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 15:29 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 15:29 IST

The S-400 uses a cold gas ejection followed by a violently loud mid-air solid-rocket ignition. Unlike the sustained 195-decibel roar of space rockets, it creates a brief, ear-shattering crack. Because the missile flies at Mach 14, it outruns sound.

The Cold Ejection
1 / 7

The Cold Ejection

Unlike a space rocket that ignites on the pad, the S-400 relies on cold launch technology. The initial sound is not a fiery roar, but a high-pressure gas explosion that forcefully ejects the massive interceptor 30 metres into the air.

The Mid-Air Crack
2 / 7

The Mid-Air Crack

Once the heavy missile clears the transport tube, its solid-fuel rocket motor violently ignites in mid-air. This creates an aggressive, ear-shattering acoustic crack that echoes across the battlefield as the weapon instantly accelerates.

Instant Energy
3 / 7

Instant Energy

Orbital rockets burn massive amounts of liquid fuel for minutes, generating a continuous 195-decibel rumble. In contrast, the S-400's solid rocket motor burns out in mere seconds, resulting in a short, violently loud sonic blast.

Sound at a Distance
4 / 7

Sound at a Distance

At a distance of 1.5 kilometres, a heavy orbital rocket still generates roughly 136 decibels of noise, equivalent to a jet engine. While an S-400 launch is significantly shorter, its percussive shockwave remains a deafening and jarring acoustic event at one kilometre away.

Crew Survivability
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Crew Survivability

Space launch pads require massive water suppression systems to absorb deadly acoustic energy and prevent structural damage. For the mobile S-400, the heavily armoured MZKT-7930 transporter vehicle safely absorbs the soundwaves, protecting the crew sitting mere metres away.

The Physics of Sound
6 / 7

The Physics of Sound

Because light travels drastically faster than sound, an observer standing one kilometre away would experience a delay. They would clearly see the blinding flash of the mid-air ignition roughly three seconds before the violent crack physically reached them.

A Silent Arrival
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

A Silent Arrival

For the targeted aircraft, the deafening noise of the battery is completely irrelevant. Because the 40N6E interceptor travels at a blistering Mach 14, it physically strikes the target long before the acoustic soundwaves of its own launch can arrive.

Trending Photo

How loud is an S-400 launch from one kilometre away?
7

How loud is an S-400 launch from one kilometre away?

Can S-400 stop ICBM?
7

Can S-400 stop ICBM?

Why do S-400 vehicles have such an enormous wheelbase?
7

Why do S-400 vehicles have such an enormous wheelbase?

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets
5

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings
8

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings