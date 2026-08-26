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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 24:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 24:50 IST

Looking for Raksha Bandhan special movies? From Sarabjit to Hum Saath Saath Hain to Bumm Bumm Bole, these stories highlight the strength, warmth, and unbreakable bond shared by brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 special movies
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Raksha Bandhan 2026 special movies

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the pure bond between brothers and sisters. Mark the occasion with the films listed below, including Sarabjit and Bumm Bumm Bole, along with the family classic Hum Saath Saath Hain, which beautifully captures love, sacrifice, and togetherness.

Raksha Bandhan
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Raksha Bandhan

Where to watch: ZEE5

Akshay Kumar's family drama film Raksha Bandhan is a must-watch for the Rakhi festival. It focuses on Lala Kedarnath (Kumar), who promises his dying mother that he will marry off his four younger sisters before pursuing his own life or happiness.

Hum Saath Saath Hain
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Hum Saath Saath Hain

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This cult classic celebrates the unconditional, unbreakable love of family and the bond between siblings. It follows Ramkishan (Alok Nath) and his wife, Mamta (Reema Lagoo), as they teach their four children, including Vivek, Prem, Vinod, and Sangeeta, to live peacefully together and stay focused on the belief that “the family that prays together, eats together, and stays together.”

Sarabjit
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Sarabjit

Where to watch: YouTube

The biographical drama film is a powerful emotional watch for Raksha Bandhan as it showcases the unbreakable bond between a brother and sister. It features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Dalbir Kaur, who goes to extreme lengths just to revive her brother, Sarabjit Singh (Randeep Hooda), who is imprisoned in Pakistan.

Fiza
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Fiza

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Another Rakhi binge-watch option is Fiza, which shows how Karisma Kapoor, who plays Fiza, a determined sister, sets out to find her brother Amaan (Hrithik Roshan), who went missing during the 1993 Bombay riots.

Dil Dhadakne Do
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Dil Dhadakne Do

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the story follows the Mehras, who go on a Mediterranean cruise vacation, where the siblings, including Kabir (Ranveer Singh) and Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), among others, help each other navigate unhappy marriages and life expectations.

Bumm Bumm Bole
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Bumm Bumm Bole

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Priyadarshan, this movie is a wonderful watch for Raksha Bandhan because of its pure depiction of an unconditional sibling bond. It focuses on Pinu and his younger sister, Rimzim, who share a single pair of shoes after Pinu accidentally loses her only pair.

Agneepath
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Agneepath

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The 2012 action drama film is a special watch for its intense and protective sibling bond between the protagonist Vijay Chauhan (Hrithik Roshan) and his younger sister Shiksha, whom he went to great lengths to protect from any harm.

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