/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This cult classic celebrates the unconditional, unbreakable love of family and the bond between siblings. It follows Ramkishan (Alok Nath) and his wife, Mamta (Reema Lagoo), as they teach their four children, including Vivek, Prem, Vinod, and Sangeeta, to live peacefully together and stay focused on the belief that “the family that prays together, eats together, and stays together.”