/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings

Looking for Raksha Bandhan special movies? From Sarabjit to Hum Saath Saath Hain to Bumm Bumm Bole, these stories highlight the strength, warmth, and unbreakable bond shared by brothers and sisters.
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the pure bond between brothers and sisters. Mark the occasion with the films listed below, including Sarabjit and Bumm Bumm Bole, along with the family classic Hum Saath Saath Hain, which beautifully captures love, sacrifice, and togetherness.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Akshay Kumar's family drama film Raksha Bandhan is a must-watch for the Rakhi festival. It focuses on Lala Kedarnath (Kumar), who promises his dying mother that he will marry off his four younger sisters before pursuing his own life or happiness.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This cult classic celebrates the unconditional, unbreakable love of family and the bond between siblings. It follows Ramkishan (Alok Nath) and his wife, Mamta (Reema Lagoo), as they teach their four children, including Vivek, Prem, Vinod, and Sangeeta, to live peacefully together and stay focused on the belief that “the family that prays together, eats together, and stays together.”
Where to watch: YouTube
The biographical drama film is a powerful emotional watch for Raksha Bandhan as it showcases the unbreakable bond between a brother and sister. It features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Dalbir Kaur, who goes to extreme lengths just to revive her brother, Sarabjit Singh (Randeep Hooda), who is imprisoned in Pakistan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Another Rakhi binge-watch option is Fiza, which shows how Karisma Kapoor, who plays Fiza, a determined sister, sets out to find her brother Amaan (Hrithik Roshan), who went missing during the 1993 Bombay riots.
Where to watch: YouTube
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the story follows the Mehras, who go on a Mediterranean cruise vacation, where the siblings, including Kabir (Ranveer Singh) and Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), among others, help each other navigate unhappy marriages and life expectations.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Helmed by Priyadarshan, this movie is a wonderful watch for Raksha Bandhan because of its pure depiction of an unconditional sibling bond. It focuses on Pinu and his younger sister, Rimzim, who share a single pair of shoes after Pinu accidentally loses her only pair.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The 2012 action drama film is a special watch for its intense and protective sibling bond between the protagonist Vijay Chauhan (Hrithik Roshan) and his younger sister Shiksha, whom he went to great lengths to protect from any harm.