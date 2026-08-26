/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rare photos of Bollywood celebrities with their siblings

With Raksha Bandhan 2026 approaching, here's a look at some rare and throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities with their brothers and sisters.
As Raksha Bandhan 2026 is just around the corner, here's a look at some of the special bonds shared by Bollywood siblings. While several stars have given fans glimpses of their lovable and strong connections with their brothers and sisters, some have preferred to stay away from the limelight. To celebrate the pure bond between brothers and sisters, take a look at some rare and throwback pictures of Bollywood celebrities with their siblings.
Deepika Padukone and her younger sister, Anisha Padukone, share a close and deeply supportive bond. While Deepika became one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, Anisha pursued sports and mental health advocacy. As of now, she serves as the CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded by her elder sister, and helps spread mental health awareness.
Keeping a low profile, Shah Rukh Khan shares a quiet but strong bond with his elder sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. Reportedly, Shehnaz lives with Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, and their children in their Mumbai mansion, Mannat.
Kartik Aaryan shares a close and playful bond with his sister, Kritika Tiwari. While Aryan is garnering immense love and recognition in the Bollywood film industry, his sister is a doctor by profession. The two frequently share their light-hearted moments and playful banter on social media.
Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma are not only siblings but also co-partners in the production house Clean Slate Filmz. They co-founded the company in 2013 and have since produced critically acclaimed projects together, including NH10, Bulbbul, and Patal Lok.
Ranveer Singh shares a close bond with his sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Keeping a low profile away from the limelight, Ranveer and Deepika's wedding moments offered a glimpse of Ritika during the festivities. Recently, Singh's sister was seen attending Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's live performance with her sister-in-law, Deepika Padukone.
Aditya Rai is the older brother of Bollywood actress and Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Together, they share a close bond away from the constant media spotlight. As per several reports, Aditya Rai is an engineer who works in the Merchant Navy.
Arpita Khan shares a very special bond with her elder brother, Salman Khan. She is the adopted daughter of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and actress Helen, and grew up with her brothers Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail, and sister Alvira. She often makes an appearance with her brother, and the two showcase a loving yet strong relationship.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan share a deep bond rooted in their childhood memories in Prayagraj. While the two brothers chose different paths in life, they have always remained connected by mutual respect and a strong bond.
Raashii Khanna shares a beautiful and close-knit bond with her elder brother, Captain Raunaq Khanna. The actress often gives fans glimpses of their special relationship by sharing heartwarming pictures and cherished moments with him on social media. From candid family moments to special celebrations, their pictures beautifully reflect the warmth, love and easy camaraderie they share, making them another sibling duo that truly dishes out major family goals.
Mrunal Thakur shares a special and heartwarming bond with her siblings, Manndar Thakur and Lochan Thakur. Recently, the actress extended her support to Manndar by attending his graduation ceremony. Lochan, who is also Mrunal’s personal makeup artist, shares an equally special bond with the actress. Beyond their professional association, the two share a close friendship and an undeniable sibling connection, often making their bond a heartwarming one to witness.