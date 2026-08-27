/Legend of the Blue Sea to Our Blues: K-dramas filmed on South Korea's Jeju Island

When Life Gives You Tangerines centres on Ae-sun, a rebellious and aspiring poet born in 1951, and Gwan-sik, a steadfast, loyal young man who loves her unconditionally. Spanning from the 1960s to modern day, the narrative shifts back and forth between their youth and middle-aged years, narrated largely by their daughter. The island serves as a major plot point in the narrative. The show also introduces people to Jeju’s unique haenyeo community of female freedivers who harvest seafood in the waters off the island. Ae-sun’s mother works as a haenyeo.