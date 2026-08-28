LOGIN

Can S-400 stop ICBM?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 15:27 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 15:27 IST

The S-400 Triumf cannot intercept an ICBM. ICBMs travel at Mach 20 in space, far exceeding the S-400's Mach 14 speed and 60-km altitude limits. The system targets medium-range ballistic missiles, leaving ICBM defence to the specialised S-500.Untitled Summary

The Blunt Reality
1 / 7

The Blunt Reality

Despite its fearsome reputation, the S-400 Triumf cannot intercept an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM). While it easily destroys fighter jets and cruise missiles, stopping a strategic nuclear ICBM completely exceeds its mathematical and physical capabilities.

The Speed Deficit
2 / 7

The Speed Deficit

An ICBM re-enters the Earth's atmosphere at devastating hypersonic velocities, typically exceeding Mach 20 or roughly 24,000 kilometres per hour. The S-400's fastest interceptor, the 40N6E, peaks at Mach 14, making it fundamentally too slow to catch an ICBM warhead.

The Altitude Ceiling
3 / 7

The Altitude Ceiling

To safely destroy an ICBM before it detonates, defenders must intercept it in space during its mid-course phase. The S-400 is an endo-atmospheric system with a maximum ballistic engagement radius of just 60 kilometres, leaving it blind to threats in the exosphere.

Tactical vs Strategic
4 / 7

Tactical vs Strategic

The USD 1.25 billion S-400 is designed for tactical and theatre-level ballistic missile defence. Its 48N6-series missiles are highly effective against Short-Range and Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles, but not against the extreme trajectories of intercontinental weapons.

Lack of Hit-to-Kill
5 / 7

Lack of Hit-to-Kill

Most S-400 interceptors use heavy 143-kilogram fragmentation warheads that explode near the target to shred it with shrapnel. Modern ICBM defence requires precise ‘hit-to-kill’ kinetic technology to completely obliterate the heavily armoured nuclear re-entry vehicle, a capability the S-400 currently lacks.

The True ICBM Killers
6 / 7

The True ICBM Killers

To stop strategic nuclear strikes, the Russian military relies on dedicated exo-atmospheric interceptors. Systems like the A-135 and the upcoming A-235 Nudol shield Moscow, explicitly engineered to intercept ICBMs in space long before they reach the atmosphere.

The S-500 Successor
7 / 7

The S-500 Successor

Realising the limitations of the S-400, Russia developed the USD 2.5 billion S-500 Prometheus. Designed specifically to plug this strategic gap, the S-500 uses massive 77N6 interceptors to target ICBMs and low-Earth orbit satellites up to 200 kilometres high.

Trending Photo

How loud is an S-400 launch from one kilometre away?
7

How loud is an S-400 launch from one kilometre away?

Can S-400 stop ICBM?
7

Can S-400 stop ICBM?

Why do S-400 vehicles have such an enormous wheelbase?
7

Why do S-400 vehicles have such an enormous wheelbase?

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets
5

Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings
8

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sarabjit, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bumm Bumm Bole- Watch these 7 special movies with your siblings