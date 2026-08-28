/Why the Su-30MKI rear pilot seat is raised higher than the front seat

The Su-30MKI features a raised rear seat derived from combat trainers. This stepped design gives the Weapon Systems Officer clear forward visibility, improving situational awareness during combat.
The Su-30MKI cockpit places the Weapon Systems Officer in a significantly raised rear seat. This stepped tandem arrangement positions the second crew member much higher than the front pilot. It allows the back officer to see directly over the front pilot's head for unobstructed forward visibility.
This elevated seating design traces its direct origins back to the Su-27UB, which was a twin-seat combat trainer. In those aircraft, an experienced flight instructor sat in the raised rear station to closely monitor the student. The modern fighter retains this shape for maximum situational awareness.
During intense close-quarter aerial combat, visual target acquisition remains incredibly critical for survival. Because the rear officer enjoys excellent forward and peripheral vision, they can actively help spot incoming enemy aircraft. This elevated position effectively gives the heavy fighter a second pair of eyes.
The heavy fighter is expertly designed to perform extreme manoeuvres at very high angles of attack. During these steep manoeuvres, the aircraft's nose can easily block the horizon for the crew. The raised rear seat, combined with a slightly drooped nose, ensures visual reference is always maintained.
Both crew members sit on highly advanced KD-36DM zero-zero ejection seats that operate safely at any altitude. Because the rear seat is mounted physically higher, the canopy and ejection sequence are carefully staggered. This precise layout ensures both officers can escape safely without mid-air collisions.