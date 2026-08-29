/From Chak De! India to Dangal: Best Bollywood sports films to watch on National Sports Day

Sports are more than just games; they are stories of passion, perseverance, resilience and the courage to dream against all odds. Bollywood has captured this spirit through some unforgettable sports films, bringing the journeys of athletes and sporting heroes to life on the big screen.

From wrestling and hockey to cricket and athletics, these films have inspired audiences and celebrated the indomitable spirit of sport. On National Sports Day, here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s most inspiring sports films that continue to leave a lasting impact.