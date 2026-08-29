/From Chak De! India to Dangal: Best Bollywood sports films to watch on National Sports Day

From the wrestling mat and hockey field to the cricket pitch, swimming pool and running track, these films have celebrated sporting heroes who dared to dream and persevered until they turned those dreams into reality.
Sports are more than just games; they are stories of passion, perseverance, resilience and the courage to dream against all odds. Bollywood has captured this spirit through some unforgettable sports films, bringing the journeys of athletes and sporting heroes to life on the big screen.
From wrestling and hockey to cricket and athletics, these films have inspired audiences and celebrated the indomitable spirit of sport. On National Sports Day, here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s most inspiring sports films that continue to leave a lasting impact.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India put hockey at the centre of a powerful story about teamwork, determination and national pride. The film follows former hockey player Kabir Khan as he takes on the challenge of coaching the Indian women’s hockey team. Through intense training, team rivalries and their fight for victory, the film showed how unity and belief can transform a group of individuals into a formidable team.
Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag chronicled the extraordinary life of legendary Indian athlete and sprinter Milkha Singh. From overcoming a traumatic childhood to becoming one of India’s most celebrated track and field athletes, the film traces his relentless pursuit of excellence on the running track. His journey of discipline, sacrifice and determination remains one of the most powerful sporting stories in Indian cinema.
Aamir Khan’s Dangal remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated sports films. Based on the inspiring journey of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, the film takes audiences into the world of wrestling, highlighting the rigorous training and sacrifices behind becoming a champion. Beyond the wrestling mat, Dangal became a story about ambition, family, perseverance and empowering women to pursue their dreams.
Sushant Singh Rajput brought the inspiring journey of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to life in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film follows Dhoni’s journey in cricket, from playing in the small-town grounds of Ranchi to representing India and eventually becoming one of the country’s most successful captains. His journey highlights the importance of hard work, patience, self-belief and staying true to one’s game despite setbacks.
Akshay Kumar starrer Gold revisited a historic chapter in Indian sporting history through hockey, inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation at the 1948 London Olympics. The story follows hockey manager Tapan Das and his dream of seeing an independent India win Olympic gold. The film combines patriotism with sporting ambition while celebrating the determination of a team striving to create history on the hockey field.
Kabir Khan’s 83 brought alive India’s historic cricket World Cup triumph of 1983. Ranveer Singh portrayed Kapil Dev, leading an ensemble cast that recreated the journey of the Indian cricket team as they defied expectations to lift the World Cup. The film beautifully captured the camaraderie, pressure and fighting spirit of a team that changed the course of Indian cricket forever.
Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion brought the extraordinary real-life journey of Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar to the big screen. The film showcases his journey across sports, from boxing to para-swimming, eventually leading him to Paralympic glory in swimming. His remarkable resilience and determination in overcoming physical challenges make Chandu Champion a powerful story of refusing to let circumstances define one’s destiny.