/20 Years of Lage Raho Munna Bhai: How Rajkumar Hirani turned Gandhigiri into a cultural phenomenon

Twenty years later, the filmmaker’s track record includes 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki, but Lage Raho Munna Bhai remains one of the defining films of his career, a perfect example of Hirani’s ability to wrap a larger social message in humour, emotion and unforgettable characters.

Released in 2006, the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer took the beloved Munna Bhai and Circuit duo into an entirely new world, introducing audiences to ‘Gandhigiri’ Munna’s unconventional interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. The idea was rooted in Hirani’s own fascination with Gandhi, which had begun years earlier after watching Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi. Hirani initially imagined a time-travel story involving Gandhi before finding the unlikely connection between the Mahatma and Mumbai’s lovable don. The film also featured Vidya Balan as an RJ.