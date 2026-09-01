/20 Years of Lage Raho Munna Bhai: How Rajkumar Hirani turned Gandhigiri into a cultural phenomenon

Two decades ago, Rajkumar Hirani followed up his hugely successful debut Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. with Lage Raho Munna Bhai, a film that went on to become much more than a successful sequel. The film remains one of the defining films of his career.
Twenty years later, the filmmaker’s track record includes 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki, but Lage Raho Munna Bhai remains one of the defining films of his career, a perfect example of Hirani’s ability to wrap a larger social message in humour, emotion and unforgettable characters.
Released in 2006, the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer took the beloved Munna Bhai and Circuit duo into an entirely new world, introducing audiences to ‘Gandhigiri’ Munna’s unconventional interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. The idea was rooted in Hirani’s own fascination with Gandhi, which had begun years earlier after watching Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi. Hirani initially imagined a time-travel story involving Gandhi before finding the unlikely connection between the Mahatma and Mumbai’s lovable don. The film also featured Vidya Balan as an RJ.
Hirani took Gandhian principles of truth, non-violence and compassion and presented them through Munna’s eyes. The result was a message that never felt like a lecture. Instead, audiences laughed, cried and walked away with an idea that soon became part of everyday pop culture.
The film showcased what would become synonymous with Hirani’s cinema humour with heart and a social message at its core. From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju, the filmmaker has consistently built stories around ideas that audiences can instantly connect with.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s chemistry gave audiences a friendship that went beyond the usual hero-sidekick dynamic. Munna’s impulsiveness and Circuit’s unquestioning loyalty created some of the film’s most memorable comic and emotional moments.
Vidya Balan played Jhanvi, a radio jockey whose signature on-air greeting—a cheerful, drawn-out "Good Morning, Mumbaaai!"—instantly struck a chord with pop culture. Delivered with infectious warmth and bright charm, the phrase became a standout moment in the film and quickly bled into real-life morning culture across the country. Real-world radio hosts began adopting similar lively sign-ons, while everyday listeners embraced it as a conversational standard for kicking off the day. Beyond just being a memorable movie line, the greeting became shorthand for the energetic, resilient spirit of the city itself, cementing Vidya Balan's character—and the film's cheerful optimism—in Indian pop culture history.
Rather than presenting Gandhi through a conventional historical narrative, Hirani placed his philosophy inside the chaotic, contemporary world of Munna Bhai. That unlikely pairing became the film’s biggest strength making Gandhi’s ideas accessible to an entirely new generation.
While Lage Raho Munna Bhai continued the world and characters established in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., it told a completely new story. The film retained the emotional core of the first instalment while expanding the franchise into a much larger conversation around society, relationships and humanity.
That is perhaps the biggest achievement of Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Two decades after its release, Gandhigiri, Jadoo Ki Jhappi, Munna and Circuit remain instantly recognisable. The film did not simply entertain an audience in 2006 it left behind phrases, characters and ideas that became part of popular culture.