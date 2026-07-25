/Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in India vs Zimbabwe T20s, check who tops the list

From Abhishek Sharma to Elton Chigumbura, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in India vs Zimbabwe T20s. This list also includes Brian Bennett, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Abhishek Sharma sits at the top of the six-hitting charts in India vs Zimbabwe T20s. In seven matches, the opener has scored 180 runs at an average of 30.00, including 13 sixes and counting.
Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura occupies the second spot on the list with nine maximums in six T20s against India. His tally also includes a half-century.
Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Brian Bennett is next on the list. In seven matches against India, Bennett has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 151.35, including nine sixes and counting.
Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav occupies the fourth spot on the list with six maximums in just two matches against Zimbabwe. His tally also includes a half-century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the next spot on the list, having smashed six maximums in three T20s against Zimbabwe. The explosive opener has amassed 141 runs at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of 165.88.