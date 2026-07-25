Small-town and rural stories often become popular among audiences due to their simple yet heartfelt stories. If you loved the recently released Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, here are some other rural-themed OTT series to enjoy.
Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, featuring Kay Kay Menon, began premiering on Friday. Set in a part of New Delhi, it touches upon several problems in society and argues that the only real solution is education. So, for viewers looking for similar grounded storytelling, here are five rural-themed OTT series worth enjoying: Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalaya, and more.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This is one of the most iconic series in recent times. The story follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the job of secretary at a gram panchayat in the village of Phulera after failing to secure a better job. What comes next is comedy with heartfelt moments. Created by TVF and written by Chandan Kumar, the show stars Jitendra Kumar alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Set in the Jharkhand village of Bhatkandi, the series sees Dr. Prabhat Sinha (Amol Parashar), a gold medal-winning doctor who voluntarily accepts a government posting at a neglected Primary Health Centre. The locals place more faith in a local practitioner than the official healthcare system. Prabhat attempts to earn the villagers' trust and battles inadequate infrastructure, medicine shortages and local politics.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The story is set in Dhadakpur, a fictional village that claims to have remained crime-free for 24 years. But the trouble begins when Banwari Jha purchases a motorbike as part of his daughter's wedding preparations, only for it to disappear before the ceremony. The missing vehicle leads to chaos, fun, and more. Directed by Sonam Nair, the series stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
This is not set in a village, but the story is about a modest middle-class neighbourhood. The series revolves around the Mishra family: parents Santosh and Shanti, and sons Annu and Aman, as they navigate ordinary moments that gradually become memorable life lessons. From household fights and sibling bonds, it has everything. Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Anant Vijay Joshi, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar play key roles in the film.
Where to watch: Netflix
operationsJamtara is a crime drama inspired by the phishing scams that made Jharkhand's Jamtara district infamous. The story follows a group of youngsters who are into cyber fraud operation. It features a tense battle between crime and justice. Created and directed by Soumendra Padhi, the series features Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Udit Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Aasif Khan and Monika Panwar.