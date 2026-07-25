Where to watch: Prime Video

This is one of the most iconic series in recent times. The story follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up the job of secretary at a gram panchayat in the village of Phulera after failing to secure a better job. What comes next is comedy with heartfelt moments. Created by TVF and written by Chandan Kumar, the show stars Jitendra Kumar alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.

