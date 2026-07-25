/Agent Kim Reactivated's ahjussi effect? Revisit these K-dramas starring Choi Dae Hoon

Wonderfools, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, South Korean actor Choi Dae Hoon is garnering attention for his acting skills in the ongoing show Agent Kim Reactivated. Let's revisit these k-dramas.
South Korean actor Choi Dae Hoon began his career in the 2022 film In The Jungle. He gained recognition after starring in the crime thriller Beyond Evil (2021). He landed his major leading breakthrough as Seong Han-soo—a former Taekwondo gold medallist and secret agent in the record-breaking k-drama Agent Kim Reactivated. With his versatility range, featuring in every genre, here are a few of the shows of Choi Dae Hoon you can binge-watch.
In the show Melancholia, Choi Dae Hoon plays the role of Ryoo Seong Jae, Yoon Soo's fiance, a policy advisor at the Office of Education. The series tells the story of a mathematics teacher of a corrupted prestigious high school who gets accused of having a relationship with one of her students. Years later, they both reunite in order to right the wrongs of the past.
In the 2020 South Korean drama Flower of Evil, actor Choi Dae Hoon plays the role of Lee Woo Cheol, the calm and reasonable leader of the Homicide Investigation Team. He leads the police unit where the main female lead, Detective Cha Ji Won, works, managing tough criminal cases while maintaining a sharp and composed demeanour. It tells the story of a homicide detective whose wife begins investigating a string of historical murders, slowly realising that her seemingly perfect husband is hiding a brutal, secret past and an altered identity.
In Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Choi Dae-hoon plays Jang Seung-jun, an arrogant senior attorney at the Hanbada law firm who serves as a professional rival to Jung Myung-seok. It follows the story of Woo Young-woo, a brilliant rookie lawyer with an exceptional IQ and photographic memory who is on the autism spectrum.
In When Life Gives You Tangerines, Choi Dae Hoon played the character Bu Sang Gil. His role evolved from a stubborn, abrasive young husband into a deeply caring father, earning him the Best Supporting Actor award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. The story follows the lifelong bond between Ae-sun—a spirited, rebellious girl—and Gwan-sik, a steadfast, quiet boy, as they navigate love, loss, and resilience against the backdrop of South Korea's Jeju Island from the 1960s to the present day.
In the historical K-drama Captivating the King, actor Choi Dae Hoon played the role of King Yi Seon, the vulnerable, paranoid, and easily manipulated older monarch of Joseon. The show follows a tense political power struggle and a deep love-hate relationship between a monarch and a secret spy seeking revenge.
In the superhero-comedy show, Choi Dae Hoon played the role of Son Gyeong Hun, a chronic complainant at the Haeseong City Hall's complaints centre who frequently files grievances about toxic runoff from a local dump site. It it follows the story of a goofy town misfits who accidentally gain superpowers and fight a dark local conspiracy.
In the action series, Choi Dae Hoon plays the role of Seong Hang Soo, a former Olympic taekwondo gold medallist and a loyal friend to the title character (Manager Kim) and a reliable, protective uncle figure. Based on the Naver webtoon Manager Kim, the story follows Kim Do Hyeon, a quiet, hard-working single father and a bank employee who adores his daughter. However, life takes a drastic turn for both when his teenage daughter Min-ji is kidnapped following school bullying; Do Hyeon is forced to resurrect his forgotten past as a ruthless, elite North-South covert operative. He teams up with two other former secret-agent fathers, Seong Han Su and Park Jin Cheol, alongside an undercover special agent named Jung Sang A.