/Agent Kim Reactivated's ahjussi effect? Revisit these K-dramas starring Choi Dae Hoon

In the action series, Choi Dae Hoon plays the role of Seong Hang Soo, a former Olympic taekwondo gold medallist and a loyal friend to the title character (Manager Kim) and a reliable, protective uncle figure. Based on the Naver webtoon Manager Kim, the story follows Kim Do Hyeon, a quiet, hard-working single father and a bank employee who adores his daughter. However, life takes a drastic turn for both when his teenage daughter Min-ji is kidnapped following school bullying; Do Hyeon is forced to resurrect his forgotten past as a ruthless, elite North-South covert operative. He teams up with two other former secret-agent fathers, Seong Han Su and Park Jin Cheol, alongside an undercover special agent named Jung Sang A.