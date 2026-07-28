/Ranveer Singh to Jaideep Ahlawat: Actors who aren't afraid to experiment with style

There are many actors who have proved their versatility on screen with unconventional looks. Shahid Kapoor to Jaideep Ahlawat, they are not afraid to experiment.
Not all actors can pull off style experiments on-screen. Whether it’s about flaunting long hair, going bald, sporting accessories, or even stepping into an unexpected territory, unconventional roles often leave the audience flabbergasted. The actors who’re not afraid to experiment are successfully igniting curiosity among the audience for what’s to come. Take a look:
We have known Shahid Kapoor as the chocolate boy or the boy next door in films like Ishq Vishk, Kismat Konnection, Teri Meri Kahaani, Paathshaala and more; films that defined the Shahid Kapoor era. In the critically acclaimed Haider, the actor entered an entirely new chapter by going semi-bald, sporting a corporate beard, and wearing Kashmiri clothing.
Ranveer Singh, known for his on-screen and off-screen flamboyance, delivered one of his boldest performances as the menacing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. To embody the ruthless nature of the character, Singh combined dark aesthetics with modern elements, featuring a dense natural beard and long hair that oozed a lion’s mane effect.
Jaideep Ahlawat played the unforgettable central antagonist in The Family Man Season 3 and stepped into a character that is defined by raw and ruthless aesthetics. To bring realism to his appeal, his visual style featured a rugged beard, long hair and a man bun that added gravitas to his appearance as a negative character.
We have known Raghav Juyal for his dance and comedy, but Kill unravelled an entirely different shade of the actor. Juyal went brutal as the psychopathic antagonist, Fani. The actor wears printed T-shirts and layers them with a thin gold chain, a metal watch and simple rings. It was his bold approach to the character that shifted perceptions about the star.
Aparshakti Khurana is at his menacing best as the chilling villain in his upcoming film, Gunmaaster G9. The actor embraces a layered, grey shade and his first look stands as a testament to the same, one that features him sporting unkempt curls, a rugged costume, a striking nose ring and an expression that promises to keep you at the edge of your seats.
Vijay Verma underwent an entire transformation for his role in Darlings, to play a middle-class husband. He is mostly seen in a crisp white shirt with dark trousers and a matching tie, while his hair is groomed in a neat side partition; a clean look that’s nearly contrasting to his manipulative nature as Hamza.