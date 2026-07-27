LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'CPU vs GPU vs NPU': Which semiconductor does what?

'CPU vs GPU vs NPU': Which semiconductor does what?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 13:00 IST

The CPU manages general tasks, while the GPU handles graphics and AI training. The NPU specialises in on-device AI inference, delivering over 40 TOPS to power Windows Copilot+ features while extending battery life.

The Silicon Trinity
1 / 7

The Silicon Trinity

A modern computer relies on three distinct processors to deliver peak performance. Understanding the specific roles of the Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is essential for modern computing.

The CPU: System Manager
2 / 7

The CPU: System Manager

The CPU acts as the primary system manager, executing general computing instructions sequentially at extreme speeds. It excels at running operating systems, managing web browsers, and keeping everyday software applications functioning smoothly.

The GPU: Heavy Lifter
3 / 7

The GPU: Heavy Lifter

Originally built for rendering 3D graphics, the GPU is a powerhouse of parallel processing. It simultaneously executes thousands of calculations, making it ideal for high-end gaming and training massive artificial intelligence models.

The NPU: On-Device AI
4 / 7

The NPU: On-Device AI

The NPU is a specialised chip explicitly designed to run artificial intelligence workloads locally. It accelerates complex matrix mathematics to instantly power features like live translation and facial recognition without relying on internet servers.

Unmatched Efficiency
5 / 7

Unmatched Efficiency

While a GPU can process AI tasks, it consumes massive amounts of battery power. The NPU is engineered for continuous inference, executing AI software using a fraction of the power to drastically extend a laptop's battery life.

The Copilot+ Standard
6 / 7

The Copilot+ Standard

Microsoft has made the NPU a mandatory requirement for its advanced Copilot+ PCs. To unlock the latest Windows 11 AI features, a device must pack 16GB of RAM and an NPU capable of delivering at least 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The 2026 Powerhouses
7 / 7

The 2026 Powerhouses

The modern hardware landscape is now dominated by these advanced AI processors. Flagship 2026 chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2, Intel Panther Lake, and AMD Ryzen AI 400 series push NPU performance from 50 to a staggering 80 TOPS.

Trending Photo

'CPU vs GPU vs NPU': Which semiconductor does what?
7

'CPU vs GPU vs NPU': Which semiconductor does what?

New OTT releases this week (July 27-August 2, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Batman, Demon Slayer- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
6

New OTT releases this week (July 27-August 2, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Batman, Demon Slayer- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

'2nm vs 3nm chips': What's the real difference?
7

'2nm vs 3nm chips': What's the real difference?

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah- Watch these 6 Bollywood films that honour India's brave heroes
8

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah- Watch these 6 Bollywood films that honour India's brave heroes