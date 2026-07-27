/'CPU vs GPU vs NPU': Which semiconductor does what?

The CPU manages general tasks, while the GPU handles graphics and AI training. The NPU specialises in on-device AI inference, delivering over 40 TOPS to power Windows Copilot+ features while extending battery life.
A modern computer relies on three distinct processors to deliver peak performance. Understanding the specific roles of the Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is essential for modern computing.
The CPU acts as the primary system manager, executing general computing instructions sequentially at extreme speeds. It excels at running operating systems, managing web browsers, and keeping everyday software applications functioning smoothly.
Originally built for rendering 3D graphics, the GPU is a powerhouse of parallel processing. It simultaneously executes thousands of calculations, making it ideal for high-end gaming and training massive artificial intelligence models.
The NPU is a specialised chip explicitly designed to run artificial intelligence workloads locally. It accelerates complex matrix mathematics to instantly power features like live translation and facial recognition without relying on internet servers.
While a GPU can process AI tasks, it consumes massive amounts of battery power. The NPU is engineered for continuous inference, executing AI software using a fraction of the power to drastically extend a laptop's battery life.
Microsoft has made the NPU a mandatory requirement for its advanced Copilot+ PCs. To unlock the latest Windows 11 AI features, a device must pack 16GB of RAM and an NPU capable of delivering at least 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS).
The modern hardware landscape is now dominated by these advanced AI processors. Flagship 2026 chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2, Intel Panther Lake, and AMD Ryzen AI 400 series push NPU performance from 50 to a staggering 80 TOPS.