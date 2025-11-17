LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is

Published: Nov 17, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 14:44 IST

From Mohammad Rizwan to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is. This list also includes Babar Azam, Muhammad Waseem and Aaron Finch

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 79 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 79 innings

Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan tops the list of batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is. To achieve this milestone, he took 92 matches and 79 innings.

Virat Kohli (India) - 81 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 81 innings

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 81 innings and 87 matches.

He achieved this feat during a T20I match between India and England in 2021.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 81 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 81 innings

The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, features third on this list, taking 86 matches and 81 innings to achieve this milestone.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 84 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 84 innings

Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, features fourth on this list. He took 84 innings to achieve 3000 runs in T20Is.

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 98 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 98 innings

The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, is the fifth quickest to reach 3000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this milestone in 98 innings.

He achieved this feat during a T20I match between Australia and England in 2022.

