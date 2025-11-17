/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is

From Mohammad Rizwan to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is. This list also includes Babar Azam, Muhammad Waseem and Aaron Finch
Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan tops the list of batters fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is. To achieve this milestone, he took 92 matches and 79 innings.
The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 81 innings and 87 matches.
He achieved this feat during a T20I match between India and England in 2021.
The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, features third on this list, taking 86 matches and 81 innings to achieve this milestone.
Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, features fourth on this list. He took 84 innings to achieve 3000 runs in T20Is.
The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, is the fifth quickest to reach 3000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this milestone in 98 innings.
He achieved this feat during a T20I match between Australia and England in 2022.