/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah- Watch these 6 Bollywood films that honour India's brave heroes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the war drama is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It follows Hrithik Roshan as Karan Shergill, an aimless young man who joins the Indian Army but later backs out when he finds a soldier's life to be difficult. When this creates conflict with his girlfriend, he rejoins to prove himself and gives a hit back in the 1999 Kargil War.