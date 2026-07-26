/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah- Watch these 6 Bollywood films that honour India's brave heroes

As the nation celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, revisit some of Bollywood's most powerful films inspired by the 1999 war. From LOC: Kargil to Shershaah, these movies honour the unsung heroes who fought fearlessly for India's victory.
As the nation celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, take a look at Bollywood films that pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of India's Kargil warriors. These patriotic dramas trace the courage, resilience, and spirit of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives the nation without thinking of their own lives.
The 1999 Kargil War was an armed conflict fought between India and Pakistan in the high-altitude mountains of Kargil, Ladakh. Tensions escalated when Pakistani troops and militants secretly crossed the Line of Control (LoC). To evict Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators, Operation Vijay was launched in May 1999, during which 527 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect the nation. To commemorate this military victory and honour those unsung heroes, the day is observed on July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2003 epic war film is directed by JP Dutta and stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan, among others. Based on the 1999 Kargil War, the film traces Operation Vijay, real-life Indian Army heroes, and the epic fight between India and Pakistan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Vishnuvardhan's war action film features Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, a brave Indian Army officer. The 2-hour-and-15-minute movie traces his early days, his romance with Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani), and the epic showdown during the 1999 Kargil War.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the war drama is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It follows Hrithik Roshan as Karan Shergill, an aimless young man who joins the Indian Army but later backs out when he finds a soldier's life to be difficult. When this creates conflict with his girlfriend, he rejoins to prove himself and gives a hit back in the 1999 Kargil War.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring Janhvi Kapoor as an ambitious Gunjan Saxena, who eyes becoming a pilot after being drawn by the idea of a life while being inside an aeroplane cockpit. Despite facing reservations, she fulfils her dream and serves the country in the Kargil War.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The 2005 war action film follows the journey of Indian Border Security Force soldiers, including Tarun Chauhan, Mohammed Ali, and Vikram Rathore, played by Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, who serve in some of the country's most challenging conflict zones, including the Kargil War.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7, 2026
The upcoming Kargil War-based movie explores the Indian Air Force's pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil War. The series is expected to highlight the planning, challenges and extraordinary courage of the pilots and personnel who operated in the demanding high-altitude terrain. The cast features Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, and Mihir Ahuja.