/Kargil Vijay Diwas: 6 documentaries to celebrate India’s military heroes

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, if you are planning to explore more about the courage, sacrifice and dedication of India's armed forces, here are some of the best titles on discovery+.
On July 26, India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought to safeguard India's sovereignty. For those looking to learn more about India's military history and the lives of its soldiers, discovery+ offers a range of documentaries that explore untold histories, frontline stories, and behind-the-scenes access to some of the country’s toughest training institutions. This watchlist is a tribute to the spirit of service that protects the nation. Here's a look at six documentaries worth adding to your watchlist.
Discover the extraordinary role played by the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War in Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force. Through firsthand accounts, archival footage and expert insights, the documentary explores the daring aerial missions, strategic operations and remarkable courage of the personnel who operated in one of the conflict's most challenging theatres.
India: The Forgotten Army revisits the remarkable story of the Indian National Army (INA) and the soldiers who fought for India’s independence under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Through archival material, expert commentary and historical insights, the documentary uncovers the courage, struggles and sacrifices of a force that played a significant role in India’s freedom movement but is often overlooked in mainstream history.
Breaking Point: Indian Submarines takes viewers into one of the most demanding environments in military service: life aboard an Indian submarine. Operating deep beneath the ocean’s surface, submarine crews must navigate extreme pressure, isolation and high-stakes missions where precision and teamwork are critical. The documentary offers a fascinating look at the technology, training and mental resilience required to serve in India’s underwater defence fleet.
Narrated by Randeep Hooda, Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil explores the lives of soldiers who protect India’s high-altitude frontiers in one of the world’s harshest terrains. From freezing temperatures and thin air to rugged mountain landscapes, the documentary highlights the endurance, local knowledge and unwavering commitment of the men who stand guard in Ladakh.
India’s Paratroopers: Earning the Badge follows aspiring paratroopers as they undergo one of the toughest military training programmes in the country. The documentary captures the physical punishment, mental pressure and relentless discipline required to earn the coveted parachute badge. Through gruelling exercises, airborne jumps and moments of triumph and setback, viewers witness what it truly takes to join one of India’s elite fighting forces.
Revealed: National Defence Academy opens the doors to the institution that has shaped generations of India’s military leaders. Offering rare behind-the-scenes access, the documentary follows cadets as they navigate rigorous training, academic challenges and the demanding transition from civilian life to military service.