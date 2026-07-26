/Kargil Vijay Diwas: 6 documentaries to celebrate India’s military heroes

On July 26, India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought to safeguard India's sovereignty. For those looking to learn more about India's military history and the lives of its soldiers, discovery+ offers a range of documentaries that explore untold histories, frontline stories, and behind-the-scenes access to some of the country’s toughest training institutions. This watchlist is a tribute to the spirit of service that protects the nation. Here's a look at six documentaries worth adding to your watchlist.