/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year

From Suryakumar Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year. This list also includes Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan
Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the record for the most T20I runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year, having amassed 1,164 runs in 31 matches in 2022.
Abhishek Sharma occupies the second spot on the list, having amassed 859 runs in 21 T20Is for India in 2025. Overall, the former world No. 1 T20I batter has scored 1,627 runs in 55 matches at a strike rate of 187.87, including two centuries and 11 fifties.
Ishan Kishan occupies the third spot on the list, having scored 783 runs in 22 T20Is for India in 2026 so far.
Former India captain Virat Kohli features among the top run-scorers for India in a calendar year, having amassed 781 runs in 20 T20Is in 2022. Kohli played several match-winning knocks during the year, showcasing his consistency and experience in the shortest format.
Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan is fifth on this list, having amassed 689 runs in 18 T20Is for India in 2018. The explosive opener was a key contributor for the team throughout the year.