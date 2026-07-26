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Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 13:15 IST | Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 13:15 IST

From Suryakumar Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year. This list also includes Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan

Suryakumar Yadav
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the record for the most T20I runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year, having amassed 1,164 runs in 31 matches in 2022.

Abhishek Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma occupies the second spot on the list, having amassed 859 runs in 21 T20Is for India in 2025. Overall, the former world No. 1 T20I batter has scored 1,627 runs in 55 matches at a strike rate of 187.87, including two centuries and 11 fifties.

Ishan Kishan
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan occupies the third spot on the list, having scored 783 runs in 22 T20Is for India in 2026 so far.

Virat Kohli
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli features among the top run-scorers for India in a calendar year, having amassed 781 runs in 20 T20Is in 2022. Kohli played several match-winning knocks during the year, showcasing his consistency and experience in the shortest format.

Shikhar Dhawan
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan is fifth on this list, having amassed 689 runs in 18 T20Is for India in 2018. The explosive opener was a key contributor for the team throughout the year.

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