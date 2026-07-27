/New OTT releases this week (July 27-August 2, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Batman, Demon Slayer- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week offer an entertainment package that includes heartwarming dramas to edge-of-the-seat thrillers. The slate has plenty to keep viewers hooked. Check the list of the newest releases making their way to your watchlist.
Looking to refresh your binge-watch list? This week’s OTT releases bring a compelling mix of films and series, ranging from emotional dramas and gripping mysteries to lighthearted, feel-good entertainment. Take a look.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 30, 2026
This is a Tamil medical drama that follows Dr Reena (Deepa Balu) recovering from her coma and shifting her work from RK Hospital to AM Hospital alongside her biological father, Dr Vijay (Karthik Kumar), while her mother, Dr Radhi (Anumol), stays back.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 29, 2026
Set two decades after the original, the second sequel follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to help Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) save Runway magazine from corporate budget cuts and digital obsolescence.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 31, 2026
The 10-episode noir season focuses on dismantling Rupert Thorne’s remaining criminal empire, dealing with the trial of arrested mob bosses, and surviving an escalating rogues' gallery.
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 27, 2026
This is the final chapter of the hit romantic-comedy series, which continues to explore whether Gordon and Ashley truly belong together or if their rescue dog, Colin, was the only thing keeping them linked amidst rising relationship baggage, work stress, and new character dynamics.
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Release Date: July 28, 2026
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Part 1 is an animated feature film that follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira as they are plunged into Muzan's shifting fortress to begin the ultimate war against the demon king.