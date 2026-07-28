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Zendaya brings the drama on the red carpet with a spider themed look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day LA premiere

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 14:54 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 14:54 IST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hosted its world premiere on Monday and it has received phenomenal reactions from the attendees. While the red carpet was star studded, it was Zendaya who stole the spotlight with her dramatic spider-themed look. 

Zendaya stuns at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
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Zendaya stuns at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Talk about method dressing and how! Zendaya stuck to the theme of her movie and dressed in an intricate, abstract black ensemble that gave a Spidey vibe on the red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Zendaya's spills 'black magic' on the red carpet
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Zendaya's spills 'black magic' on the red carpet

Zendaya's look, with a dramatic hairstyle and an equally jaw-dropping outfit, stole the show on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. For the premiere night, Zendaya wore black satin Ashi Studio corset with a sweeping architectural train, putting an exclamation point on a press tour that the young star used as her personal runway.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Cast members Sadie Sink, Josh Bernthall, Tom Holland, Zendaya and
Jacob Batalon pose on the red carpet of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Los Angeles.

The newlyweds
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The newlyweds

While Zendaya has been in the the news throughout the film's press tour, her chemistry and sweet moments on the red carpet with her husband, Tom Holland, have also made headlines. The pair married secretly a few months back, and the news was confirmed by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya black outfit
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Zendaya black outfit

With a dramatic ponytail and smoky eyes, Zendaya turned heads in a dress with asymetrical hemline. The big rock on her ring finger stole the spotlight. While her make up was dramatic, she kept her lips nude and wore long chandelier earrings to complete the look. “It’s kind of an abstract way to present the spider,” Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, told Variety of the look during the Monday night premiere.

Kevin Feige at Spider-Man premiere
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Kevin Feige at Spider-Man premiere

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Feige also hinted that Holland may be back for a fourth instalment as the web-slinging superhero. According to a report in Collider, Feige has been figuring out multiple instaments of Spider-Man, fuelling speculation about Holland's possible comeback to the venture again.

Tom Holland at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
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Tom Holland at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

Man of the moment, actor Tom Holland looks dapper in a brown suit and red shirt at the premiere. Holland's performance in the third instalment of Spider-Man has been prasied by critics and fans alike. Early reviews have indicated that the actor has delivered his best performance.

Guests at Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere
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Guests at Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

US actor and singer Jaden Smith (L) and Trey Smith attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 27, 2026.

Team Spider-Man: Brand New Day
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Team Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Home releases in cinemas on 30th July, in India. The film is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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