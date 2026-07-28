/Zendaya brings the drama on the red carpet with a spider themed look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day LA premiere

With a dramatic ponytail and smoky eyes, Zendaya turned heads in a dress with asymetrical hemline. The big rock on her ring finger stole the spotlight. While her make up was dramatic, she kept her lips nude and wore long chandelier earrings to complete the look. “It’s kind of an abstract way to present the spider,” Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, told Variety of the look during the Monday night premiere.