/Dev Anand & Kalpana Kartik: A timeless romance and the quiet life of their son, Suneil Anand

Confirming the news of Suneil Anand's demise, his niece, Gina Narang, shared a note announcing the death of Dev Anand's son on July 26.

In a statement released, ''With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”