/Dev Anand & Kalpana Kartik: A timeless romance and the quiet life of their son, Suneil Anand

Actor-filmmaker Suneil Anand passed away at 70 on July 26 (Tuesday). Son of veteran actors Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik, Suneil lived a private life in his later years. Here's more about the Anand family.
Suneil Anand, son of legendary artist Dev Anand, passed away at the age of 70 in London, UK, on July 26 (Tuesday) due to a heart attack. Carrying forward his father’s legacy, Anand joined cinema as an actor and even assisted his veteran father. As the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand and former actress Kalpana Kartik, Suneil grew up surrounded by cinema and stardom and witnessed the enduring romance of his parents, which remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished tales. Here’s a look at Suneil Anand’s journey and the love story of his talented parents.
Born in Zurich, Switzerland, Suniel Anand was an Indian actor, director, and producer. He was the only son of legendary Bollywood icon Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik. He completed his education in the United States and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from American University in Washington, DC. In 1984, Anand made his acting debut in Anand Aur Anand, which was directed by Dev Anand and featured both father and son on screen. The film failed to create an impact at the box office.
Confirming the news of Suneil Anand's demise, his niece, Gina Narang, shared a note announcing the death of Dev Anand's son on July 26.
In a statement released, ''With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”
He had starred in and directed several other projects, such as Car Thief, Main Tere Liye and Master. Suneil's films failed to make a major impact at the box office, leading him to step away from full-time acting and direction.
Dev Anand passed away on December 3, 2011, at the age of 88, from cardiac arrest in London, England. Following his death, Suneil took over the family production house, Navketan Films, and continued to run it. His mother, Kalpana Kartik, is a retired Bollywood actress and producer. She was best known for starring in iconic films such as Baazi and Taxi Driver.
Sharing a quiet romance, Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik first met on the set of Baazi. They went on to star together in several films, and their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship. The couple secretly married in 1954. After years of marriage, Kalpana stepped away from acting to focus on being a homemaker. Together, they had two children, named Suneil Anand and Devina.