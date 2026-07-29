/Guru Purnima 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India to Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par- 5 Bollywood's most inspiring on-screen teachers

As the nation celebrates Guru Purnima on July 29, revisit some of Bollywood's most inspiring on-screen teachers. From guiding students through life's challenges to imparting valuable lessons, these mentors left a lasting impact on audiences across generations.
On July 29, the nation is celebrating the auspicious day, Guru Purnima. The day is celebrated to honour teachers and mentors who shape lives with their guidance. Here's a look at five of Bollywood's most inspiring on-screen teachers who left a lasting impact on audiences.
In the 2007 emotional family drama, Aamir Khan portrays art teacher Ram Shankar, who stands by his students through their highs and lows and helps shape their personalities with life lessons. After learning about the dyslexic boy Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), Shankar takes a pledge to rebuild his lost confidence.
The biographical drama features Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician. Roshan delivers an inspiring performance as Kumar, who overcomes challenges while running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants, including underprivileged students in Patna.
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a strict yet inspiring teacher, Debraj Sahai. Despite having a tough personality, Debraj brings light into the dark, silent world of Michelle (Rani Mukerji), a girl who is deaf and blind.
Rani Mukerji outshines in her 2018 film Hichki, portraying Naina Mathur, an inspiring teacher with Tourette Syndrome. Leaving her flaws aside, Mathur gave it her all to turn a class of rowdy, poor students into the best class, while proving that a true mentor never gives up on a student.
Shah Rukh Khan delivers one of his finest performances as Coach Kabir Khan in this 2007 sports drama. Being an ex-Indian hockey player, he embarks on a journey to inspire a women’s hockey team and leads them in their fight for recognition on the world stage.