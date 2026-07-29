/Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives, revisit the biggest moments from No Way Home

Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, let's revisit the most memorable moments from Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom Holland's Peter Parker makes the biggest sacrifice.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to arrive in theatres on July 30, and fans can't wait to witness the next chapter of Tom Holland's Peter Parker's life. But before you watch Marvel Studios' fourth Spider-Man film, it is important to revisit the key moments from Spider-Man: No Way Home that released in 2021.
(This contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home)
The film begins with events from Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, exposes Peter Parker as Spider-Man. This turns not only his but also MJ and Ned's lives upside down. Therefore, in order to bring their lives back to normal, Peter asks Doctor Strange to erase the world's memory of his secret identity. However, his repeated interruptions during a spell open gateways across the multiverse.
The consequences of Peter's mistake bring together some of Spider-Man's most iconic villains from previous film franchises: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and the Lizard. But rather than sending them back to their original timelines, where several of them were destined to die, Peter chooses to cure them, which leads to a bigger problem.
This is the most heartbreaking moment from the film. Due to Peter's determination to save the villains, Norman Osborn's Green Goblin launches an attack, leaving Aunt May fatally wounded. Before her death, she delivers the iconic words, "With great power, there must also come great responsibility," making it a turning point for Peter's character.
The union of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Holland was the film's most celebrated surprise. The three versions of Peter Parker from two decades of Spider-Man films work together to cure each villain instead of destroying them. Their teamwork and heartfelt conversations make the moment unforgettable.
As the multiverse begins collapsing because of the broken spell, Peter makes the most difficult decision and asks Doctor Strange to cast a new spell that erases every memory of Peter Parker from the world. It restores reality but leaves Peter completely alone. MJ, Ned, the Avengers and everyone he loves forget he ever existed.
Now, in the next chapter, Peter will need to rebuild his life from scratch with no friends who remember him.