/Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, revisit the most memorable Ramayana adaptations on screen

As excitement builds for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, revisit the films, TV shows, and animated adaptations that introduced generations to Lord Ram and his timeless journey - from his exile to his epic battle with the demon king Ravana and later claiming his throne in Ayodhya.
With Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological saga, Ramayana, generating massive buzz following the release of its trailer on July 30, all eyes are once again on one of India's most beloved epics. Long before Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash stepped into this mythological world, the story of Lord Ram had captivated audiences through several memorable films and television shows. Here's a look at the notable Ramayana adaptations that shaped every individual's childhood and brought the timeless tale to life over the years.
This iconic 1980s TV show was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. Based on Hindu mythology and the sacred tales of Lord Ram, Sita, and demon king Ravana, the series features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri in the lead roles. It was originally broadcast on DD National, also known as Doordarshan.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This 2015 classic drama retells the ancient epic Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. The show follows her story and stars Madirakshi Mundle as Sita and Ashish Sharma as Ram.
This is one of the films that has been praised across generations for its unique Indo-Japanese anime style, emotional depth, and distinctive storytelling. For years, the 1993 film played an important role in shaping how millions of children imagined Lord Rama as a calm, deeply human, and massive hero. It portrays how good always triumphs over evil.
The National Award-winning film is a Telugu mythological drama directed by Gunasekhar. Featuring NT Rama Jr as a child artist in the role of Rama, alongside Smitha Madhav as Sita, the project was widely praised and became famous for featuring more than 3,000 child artists. From Lord Rama’s birth and marriage to Sita to his 14-year exile in the forest, Sita’s abduction by the demon king Ravana, and the great war to rescue her, the film traces this epic tale in a compelling 2-hour-and-40-minute run time.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a 2010 Hindi 3D computer-animated action film, directed by Chetan Desai and distributed by Warner Bros. It tells the classic story of Lord Rama’s 14-year exile and his battle against the demon king Ravana. It features the voices of Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee, Juhi Chawla, and Ashutosh Rana.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Directed by Om Raut, this 2023 action-fantasy film features a star-studded ensemble including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. It follows the epic battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. However, the film drew heavy criticism for its poor visual effects, disrespectful dialogue, and flawed adaptation of the Ramayana.