/Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, revisit the most memorable Ramayana adaptations on screen

With Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological saga, Ramayana, generating massive buzz following the release of its trailer on July 30, all eyes are once again on one of India's most beloved epics. Long before Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash stepped into this mythological world, the story of Lord Ram had captivated audiences through several memorable films and television shows. Here's a look at the notable Ramayana adaptations that shaped every individual's childhood and brought the timeless tale to life over the years.