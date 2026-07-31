/‘Italy will not...’: Meloni threatens Spain’s Schengen access after thousands enter Ceuta from Morocco

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni threatened action against Spain’s Schengen access after thousands of migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco, calling the situation “shocking” and warning Italy would not stand by.
Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has called for Spain’s suspension from the Schengen visa-free travel zone after thousands of migrants entered Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco, sparking a fresh European migration row.
Meloni said images from Ceuta showing migrants, including children, crossing into the Spanish territory were “shocking”. She warned Italy would not remain silent and said Rome was prepared to consider “exceptional measures”.
The Italian prime minister said authorities were discussing possible steps, including “suspending the Schengen agreement with Spain”.
“We are in the process of bringing together the competent bodies and, once these meetings are over, we are ready to act, including through exceptional measures... such as suspending the Schengen agreement with Spain,” Meloni said on X. “Italy will not stand idly by.”
Meloni’s remarks came after Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also backed restricting border-free movement with Madrid. He accused Spain of encouraging irregular migration, claiming Madrid’s decision to grant citizenship to over 500,000 undocumented immigrants was “profoundly wrong”. He said uncontrolled migration posed risks to national security.
“The images coming from Ceuta show how the Madrid government's decision to grant Spanish, and therefore European, citizenship to over 500,000 irregular immigrants is profoundly wrong and encourages human trafficking,” he said.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares hit back at Tajani, accusing him of using migration as a political weapon. He called the comments “improper” and said Spain expected “European solidarity and not partisan demagoguery”.
Spain’s government delegation in Ceuta said at least nine people died while attempting to reach the enclave by swimming. Thousands made the dangerous journey from Morocco, with many risking their lives to enter Europe.
The Schengen Area allows passport-free travel across 29 European countries. Italy’s far-right leaders, including Matteo Salvini, have pushed for tougher action, with calls growing to suspend or overhaul the border-free system.