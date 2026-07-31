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Top 5 most valuable IPL franchises, check which team tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:43 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:43 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the IPL's most valuable franchise, overtaking Mumbai Indians with a brand value of US$312 million, according to Houlihan Lokey's latest report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

According to the latest report by US-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the most valuable IPL franchise, with a brand value of US$312 million.

Mumbai Indians
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are ranked second on the list, with a brand value of US$264 million.

Kolkata Knight Riders
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked third among the most valuable IPL franchises, with a brand value of US$245 million.

Chennai Super Kings
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings hold the fourth spot with a brand value of US$244 million, marking a 3.8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked fifth among the most valuable IPL franchises, with a brand value of US$168 million, recording a 9.1 per cent growth from last year.

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