/Top 5 most valuable IPL franchises, check which team tops list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the IPL's most valuable franchise, overtaking Mumbai Indians with a brand value of US$312 million, according to Houlihan Lokey's latest report.
According to the latest report by US-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the most valuable IPL franchise, with a brand value of US$312 million.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are ranked second on the list, with a brand value of US$264 million.
Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked third among the most valuable IPL franchises, with a brand value of US$245 million.
Chennai Super Kings hold the fourth spot with a brand value of US$244 million, marking a 3.8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked fifth among the most valuable IPL franchises, with a brand value of US$168 million, recording a 9.1 per cent growth from last year.