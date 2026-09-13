/BRICS in pictures: Leaders, diplomacy and viral moments from Delhi summit

India’s BRICS Summit in New Delhi focused on diplomacy, Global South representation, conflicts, trade and technology, with the New Delhi Declaration adopted and China taking over the 2027 chairship.
India’s BRICS moment arrives in New Delhi as leaders gather for its 18th summit, held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. The expanded grouping, now representing a share of world’s population, entered the meeting amid wars, trade tensions, supply-chain disruptions and demands for Global South representation.
September 11 marked the opening phase, with the BRICS Business Forum bringing governments and business leaders together. Discussions centred on trade, investment, resilient supply chains, technology and sustainable growth. PM Modi also stepped up bilateral diplomacy, meeting key leaders as India sought practical outcomes while also pursuing its political agenda.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the leaders’ sessions, while PM Modi held talks with him on bilateral cooperation and conflicts. West Asia and the Black Sea conflict figured prominently, with India stressing dialogue, diplomacy, maritime security, freedom of navigation and the safety of Indian seafarers.
On September 12, the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit formally began at Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi chaired discussions on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism. India pushed for reforms to global institutions, arguing that developing countries need greater representation in global decision-making and that today’s world requires a representative multilateral order.
Geopolitics took centre stage as BRICS leaders discussed conflicts in West Asia, Ukraine and other regions. Despite differing positions among members, the bloc called for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy. The summit also highlighted concerns over energy security, disrupted trade routes and the wider impact of geopolitical tensions on developing economies.
BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration, setting out an agenda on global governance, conflicts, trade, finance, technology, climate and development. The document backed stronger Global South representation, UN reform, greater use of local currencies, improved cross-border payments, food and energy security, and cooperation on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
China’s Xi Jinping used the summit to push the idea of a “Greater BRICS”, with deeper economic and technological cooperation. Beijing proposed initiatives involving artificial intelligence, services trade and integration. Xi argued for a more stable BRICS market, while India and other members promoted cooperation to translate declarations into outcomes.
On September 13, BRICS expanded the conversation through its outreach format, bringing partner and invited countries into discussions on shared global challenges. PM Modi highlighted geopolitical tensions, climate risks, supply-chain disruptions and technological change. India also promoted practical cooperation, including an early-warning system for infectious diseases and stronger disaster-management coordination.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Sep 13) said that Tehran and Abu Dhabi want to “turn the page” after relations between Iran and the UAE deteriorated amid the war in the Middle East. His remarks come a day after he held bilateral talks with Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). Their meeting raised the possibility of India acting as a bridge between the two Gulf nations amid conflict.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen together while holding hands and laughing during the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. The image was posted by PM Modi on social media, and it quickly went viral as the leaders’ “bromance” took the spotlight at the high-stakes event. The display of unity and partnership comes at a time when the world is gripped by uncertain geopolitical conditions.
The BRICS summit concluded on a vibrant note with cultural dance performances showcasing India’s rich artistic traditions. Colourful costumes, energetic choreography and traditional music added a celebratory touch to the high-level gathering. The performances offered visiting leaders and delegates a glimpse of India’s diverse cultural heritage.
The summit concluded with the New Delhi Declaration and China taking over the BRICS chairship for 2027. India presented its chairship as a push for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, while emphasising the Global South. The two-day meeting ultimately combined diplomacy, economic cooperation and geopolitical messaging, strengthening BRICS’ multipolar ambitions.