/BRICS in pictures: Leaders, diplomacy and viral moments from Delhi summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Sep 13) said that Tehran and Abu Dhabi want to “turn the page” after relations between Iran and the UAE deteriorated amid the war in the Middle East. His remarks come a day after he held bilateral talks with Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). Their meeting raised the possibility of India acting as a bridge between the two Gulf nations amid conflict.