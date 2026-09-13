/Shahid Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao: Actors who rule both theatres and OTT

Abhishek Banerjee continues to win hearts with his off-beat big-screen releases including Stree, Bhediya, Apurva, Dream Girl and more, and has also showcased his acting finesse on the OTT with Paatal Lok, Toaster; and he’s set to do it again with the upcoming Lust Stories 3. Mirzapur, the series and the recently released Mirzapur: The Movie has been creating bhaukaal on both platforms.

