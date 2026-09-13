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Shahid Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao: Actors who rule both theatres and OTT

Nikita Toppo
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:41 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 12:41 IST

There are many actors who have made their presence on both the big screen and OTT platforms. Read on to know more.

Actors who rule both theatres and OTT
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Actors who rule both theatres and OTT

There is something entirely enticing about watching actors balancing between the big-screen space and OTT. Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and more carry the ability to bring maximalism for the theatrical experience and deep intensity that OTT demands. On this note, here’s looking at actors who have embraced both platforms.

Shahid Kapoor
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Shahid Kapoor

Known for nearly dominating the big screens with projects like Kabir Singh, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and others, Shahid Kapoor has also established his footing on the OTT with the hit Farzi, which is gearing up for the release of its second season soon.

Kunal Kapoor
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Kunal Kapoor

Every time Kunal Kapoor is on-screen, he ensures to leave an impact. He’s done it on the big screens with releases like Dear Zindagi, Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle and several others, and has created a strong impression even on OTT with Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, The Empire and others.

Abhishek Banerjee
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Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee continues to win hearts with his off-beat big-screen releases including Stree, Bhediya, Apurva, Dream Girl and more, and has also showcased his acting finesse on the OTT with Paatal Lok, Toaster; and he’s set to do it again with the upcoming Lust Stories 3. Mirzapur, the series and the recently released Mirzapur: The Movie has been creating bhaukaal on both platforms.

Rajkummar Rao
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Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has always struck a balance between big-screen and OTT releases with titles like Stree, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Toaster, Maalik and several others, continuing to pick up projects that soar past predictability.

Sharman Joshi
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Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi has often held his own on the big-screen with striking releases including 3 Idiots, Dhol, Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and others, and has also made a mark on OTT with Medical Dreams, web series that spotlighted the journey of NEET students and the entrance exams.

Abhishek Bachchan
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Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has often picked up scripts that bring out the performer in him. Titles that depict the same are Guru, Raja Shivaji, Dhoom 2, I Want To Talk, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Dasvi and several others.

R Madhavan
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R Madhavan

R Madhavan is the versatile actor that he seems to be, and he's done it all on the big screens and OTT with titles like 3 Idiots, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Dhurandhar, Shaitaan, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, The Railway Men, and several others.

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