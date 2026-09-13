/What the A20 Pro means for Apple Intelligence

The 2nm A20 Pro chip transforms the iPhone 18 Pro into an Apple Intelligence powerhouse. It features a 32-core Neural Engine, 12GB RAM, and 50 per cent more memory bandwidth to run advanced local AI models securely without relying on cloud servers.
The Apple A20 Pro is the world's first smartphone chip built on TSMC's 2-nanometre manufacturing node. This extreme transistor density provides the raw processing power required to run demanding Apple Intelligence tasks without draining the battery.
Apple has completely overhauled its artificial intelligence hardware. The A20 Pro introduces a massive dual 16-core Neural Engine—totalling 32 cores—which delivers twice the machine learning compute of the previous generation.
Shuffling heavy AI data requires an ultra-fast highway. Apple has redesigned the chip's physical packaging, placing the memory directly alongside the silicon die to deliver a staggering 50 per cent increase in memory bandwidth.
Real-time artificial intelligence requires immense active memory. Backed by 12GB of RAM, the A20 Pro can securely execute Apple's advanced Foundation models—including a versatile 20-billion parameter model—entirely on the device.
Because of this hardware leap, users no longer have to rely on slow, external cloud servers. The A20 Pro instantly powers advanced computational photography, generative Image Playground, and the highly conversational Siri AI locally on the handset.
Heavy AI processing generates extreme heat that normally throttles performance. Thanks to the new side-by-side memory packaging, the A20 Pro connects directly to a next-generation vapour chamber with three times the surface area, delivering exceptional sustained power.
By executing complex AI tasks directly on the 2-nanometre silicon, the A20 Pro ensures personal data never leaves the iPhone. This hardware-level security guarantees strict privacy while delivering lightning-fast artificial intelligence capabilities.