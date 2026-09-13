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The iPhone 18 Pro camera just learned a DSLR trick: Know more below

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 09:51 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 09:51 IST

The iPhone 18 Pro features a mechanical variable aperture on its 48MP main camera. By shifting between four physical stops (f/1.48 to f/4.0), the lens delivers real optical bokeh, sharp group photos, and massive low-light improvements.

A True Physical Upgrade
1 / 7

A True Physical Upgrade

Apple has equipped the iPhone 18 Pro with a mechanical variable aperture on its primary 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera. Unlike previous generations that used a fixed lens, this flagship now features moving internal blades that physically open and close.

Four Mechanical Stops
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Four Mechanical Stops

The sophisticated mechanism allows the main 24mm lens to shift between four exact physical stops: f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0. This grants users manual control over how much light reaches the sensor, replicating a fundamental feature found on professional DSLR cameras.

Real Optical Depth
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Real Optical Depth

For years, Apple relied on heavy software processing to blur the background in Portrait Mode. By physically opening the lens to f/1.48, the iPhone 18 Pro naturally creates a creamy optical bokeh effect without artificial edge-detection errors.

Mastering Bright Daylight
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Mastering Bright Daylight

Shooting in harsh afternoon sunlight often forces fixed-aperture smartphone cameras to increase shutter speeds excessively, which can crush dynamic range. By physically stopping down to f/4.0, the iPhone safely reduces light intake, preserving rich colours and sky details.

Perfecting Low Light
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Perfecting Low Light

When shooting night scenes, the camera automatically forces the mechanical iris wide open to its maximum f/1.48 setting. This physically floods the new second-generation sensor-shift system with light, producing clean images in environments where older iPhones struggled.

Group Focus Precision
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Group Focus Precision

A wide aperture creates a shallow depth of field, which easily blurs people standing in the back row of a group photo. Stopping the lens down to f/4.0 drastically widens the focal plane, ensuring every face in a large group shot remains razor-sharp.

A Costly Engineering Feat
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A Costly Engineering Feat

Squeezing moving mechanical blades into an 8-millimetre-thick smartphone chassis is an incredibly complex engineering triumph. This expensive optical hardware is a primary reason the iPhone 18 Pro commands a steep starting price of USD 1,299, or Rs 1,64,900 in India.

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