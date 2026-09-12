/Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kajal Aggarwal: A look at Jr NTR’s most memorable on-screen pairings

NTR, known as the Man of the Masses, has not only carved a niche with his powerful performances and larger-than-life characters but has also created several memorable on-screen pairings. Across genres and different phases of his career, his chemistry with his co-stars has brought something unique to each film. What makes NTR’s pairings particularly memorable is his ability to adapt his energy to the character and the story, allowing each collaboration to feel different from the last. Here are seven of his popular on-screen pairings that have left a mark on audiences.