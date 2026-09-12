/Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kajal Aggarwal: A look at Jr NTR’s most memorable on-screen pairings

Across different phases of his career, NTR has consistently created distinctive chemistry with his co-stars. From Samantha and Kajal to Rakul, Pooja, Raashii, Tamannaah and Ileana, here's a look at the most memorable pairings that have brought something different to the screen.
NTR, known as the Man of the Masses, has not only carved a niche with his powerful performances and larger-than-life characters but has also created several memorable on-screen pairings. Across genres and different phases of his career, his chemistry with his co-stars has brought something unique to each film. What makes NTR’s pairings particularly memorable is his ability to adapt his energy to the character and the story, allowing each collaboration to feel different from the last. Here are seven of his popular on-screen pairings that have left a mark on audiences.
NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have shared a memorable screen partnership in films such as Brindavanam, Rabhasa, and Janatha Garage. Their pairing has worked across different genres, with their easy chemistry and complementary screen presence standing out. From the romance and family emotions of Brindavanam to the more mature world of Janatha Garage, the duo has showcased different shades of their on-screen dynamic.
NTR and Rakul Preet Singh came together for Nannaku Prematho and created a stylish yet contemporary chemistry on screen. The film showed NTR in a different avatar, and Rakul matched that world with her performance and screen presence. Their pairing strengthened the film’s sophisticated visual identity while preserving the story’s emotional core.
NTR and Kajal Aggarwal have formed one of the most recognisable pairings in his career, working together on Brindavanam, Baadshah, and Temper. Their chemistry has ranged from the fun, romantic moments of their earlier collaborations to the more intense tone of Temper. The mix of NTR’s energetic presence and Kajal’s charm has made them a favourite among Telugu cinema audiences.
NTR and Pooja Hegde made a striking pair in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Though the film focused on action, family emotions, and drama, the actors' chemistry added an important emotional layer to the story. Pooja’s character brought warmth to NTR’s intense performance, making their scenes together an integral part of the film’s emotional journey.
NTR’s pairing with Raashii Khanna in Jai Lava Kusa brought a lighter and more romantic dimension to the film. Amidst a story dominated by three distinct characters and high drama, their chemistry offered audiences moments of warmth and humour. The pairing added another layer to the film and showcased NTR’s versatility in balancing intense performances with lighter romantic moments.
NTR and Tamannaah Bhatia shared the screen in Oosaravelli, where their pairing brought together NTR’s energetic performance style and Tamannaah’s vibrant screen presence. Their chemistry added to the film’s romantic and entertaining elements, creating a combination that audiences remember from NTR’s filmography.
NTR and Shriya Saran came together in films including Naa Alludu and Kantri, creating a pairing that brought its own charm and chemistry to the screen. Their collaborations showcased a lighter and entertaining side of NTR’s performances, while Shriya complemented his energetic screen presence. Their pairing remains one of the notable collaborations from NTR’s earlier years.