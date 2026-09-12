/Leheriya never goes out of style! From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, how Bollywood actresses prove their love for the timeless trend

Leheriya is a centuries-old tie-dye textile art that originated in Rajasthan and came to be known for its distinctive wave-like diagonal stripes. The name itself evokes the movement of the leher, meaning waves, highlighting the flowing patterns inspired by the ripples of water and the windswept dunes of the desert.

Known for its vibrant use of colour, Leheriya brings multiple shades together in striking combinations, creating an eye-catching play of hues and patterns. The flowing lines and rich colours lend the fabric a beautiful sense of movement and texture, making it a timeless favourite in Indian fashion.