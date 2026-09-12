/Leheriya never goes out of style! From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, how Bollywood actresses prove their love for the timeless trend

Leheriya continues to show Bollywood’s enduring love for this timeless art form. From Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shilpa Shetty, here's a look at the Bollywood actresses who embrace the vibrant, wave-like trend and carry forward the timeless Rajasthani art.
Kareena Kapoor recently brought Leheriya back into the spotlight at the music launch of Daayra. With her striking appearance, the actress proved that the vibrant Rajasthani textile art continues to hold a special place in Bollywood fashion. Known for its colourful, wave-like patterns and breezy appeal, Leheriya has been one of the memorable looks of Hindi cinema over the years.
Leheriya is a centuries-old tie-dye textile art that originated in Rajasthan and came to be known for its distinctive wave-like diagonal stripes. The name itself evokes the movement of the leher, meaning waves, highlighting the flowing patterns inspired by the ripples of water and the windswept dunes of the desert.
Known for its vibrant use of colour, Leheriya brings multiple shades together in striking combinations, creating an eye-catching play of hues and patterns. The flowing lines and rich colours lend the fabric a beautiful sense of movement and texture, making it a timeless favourite in Indian fashion.
Kareena Kapoor is all set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller, Daayra. At the film’s music launch, the actress turned heads in a striking leheriya saree. The ensemble featured a traditional, multicoloured pastel satrangi (rainbow) tie-dye leheriya drape. Kapoor completed her look with a layered kundan necklace, soft-glam makeup and sleek, blow-dried hair.
With her glamorous look, Kapoor paid tribute to her sister, Karisma Kapoor, who wore a similar ensemble in the 2001 film Zubeidaa.
Alia Bhatt has also been seen wearing a leheriya-style saree in her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bhatt proves that a simple yet timeless style never goes out of fashion. Her saree featured a bright green-and-pink gradient, a gota patti border and a matching sleeveless blouse.
BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut ditched airport hoodies and stunned in a blue leheriya saree. With her traditional style, Ranaut proved that athleisure isn’t the only way to make a statement while travelling. Her ensemble featured a light blue-hued leheriya drape highlighted with white tie-dye lines.
She elevated the look with diamond-studded earrings, a single-strand pearl necklace, pearl-and-emerald gold-plated rings, a beautiful gold bracelet watch, black sunglasses and the iconic gold bracelet.
Bollywood’s fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty, has embraced the leheriya style at several events, including Karva Chauth, Ganesh Visarjan and TV show appearances. At the Ganesh Visarjan event, she wore a bright pink-and-white striped leheriya saree with a floral-print white blouse, accessorised with statement silver jewellery.
Shetty also looked glamorous in a pre-draped, multicoloured leheriya saree in shades of red, yellow, and orange, paired with a matching blouse and a long chained necklace for Karva Chauth.
While celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022, Alpha actress Sharvari Wagh wore a warm-toned pink and orange silk saree adorned with a traditional white leheriya print. She accessorised the look with a studded choker necklace, beachy waves, and minimal glam makeup.