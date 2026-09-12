/A20 Pro: Why Apple's 2nm chip technology could make a huge difference

Apple's A20 Pro chip in the iPhone 18 Pro uses TSMC's 2nm N2 node and Gate-All-Around transistors. It features a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine, delivering 30 per cent better battery efficiency and elite on-device AI speeds.
Apple has officially shattered mobile processing limits by integrating a 2-nanometre chip into the iPhone 18 Pro. Known as the A20 Pro, this silicon is the first in the world to utilise TSMC’s cutting-edge N2 manufacturing node.
Moving to two nanometres allows Apple to pack billions more transistors into the exact same physical space. The chip transitions from older FinFET technology to a new Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture, drastically reducing electrical leakage.
The biggest real-world impact of this architectural shift is extreme energy efficiency. The 2-nanometre node consumes up to 30 per cent less power than previous generations, allowing the iPhone 18 Pro to deliver record-breaking battery endurance.
Alongside efficiency, the A20 Pro delivers a brutal performance upgrade. The enhanced transistor density provides a desktop-class speed boost, making the two primary super cores up to 20 per cent faster than the A19 Pro.
Modern artificial intelligence requires staggering processing power. To handle local Apple Intelligence tasks, the A20 Pro features a massive Dual 16-core Neural Engine—totalling 32 cores—that doubles the machine learning throughput of its predecessor.
Apple has completely overhauled the graphics cluster, introducing a 7-core GPU that operates up to 40 per cent faster. This is supported by a new 96-bit memory bus and 12GB of RAM, delivering 50 per cent more bandwidth for heavy workloads.
Packing so much power into a tiny space generates severe heat. To manage this, Apple uses advanced Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging and a larger vapour chamber, ensuring the 2-nanometre chip stays cool during intense rendering.