/Haiwaan hits theatres: Revisit Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s best movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are back together on the big screen with the crime thriller Haiwaan. As the Priyadarshan thriller hits theatres, here’s a look at some of their most memorable films and performances.
Recently released, Haiwaan marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after years. As their latest thriller hits cinemas, revisit the duo’s cult favourites available on OTT platforms.
In theatres
After eighteen years, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan shared the screen in Priyadarshan's crime thriller. Khan plays a visually impaired martial artist, while Kumar plays a cold-blooded psychopathic serial killer.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2008 action-comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor, who plays a call centre executive, a wannabe gangster, and a cunning con woman. The trio pull off a massive cash heist and embark on a chaotic cross-country chase.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1994 Hindi action-comedy film, Khan and Kumar, as Deepak Kumar and Karan Joglekar, team up to take down a dangerous crime lord.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starred together in the 1999 romantic drama film, which follows a classic love triangle where Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) is in love with Vijay (Akshay Kumar), while her childhood friend Amar (Saif Ali Khan) secretly loves her.
Where to watch: Netflix
In one major box office hit, both actors played brothers, Vijay and Vicky, who both fall in love with Sapna (Kajol), the daughter of their family's driver.
Where to watch: YouTube
In this movie, Akshay Kumar plays Dev opposite Saif Ali Khan as Ajay. The story follows two small-time crooks who try to make things right after a man dies in a mugging. They pose as his best friends to help his village and end up battling the ruthless local villain Bhanu Pratap Singhania.