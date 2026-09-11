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Haiwaan hits theatres: Revisit Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s best movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 22:08 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 22:08 IST

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are back together on the big screen with the crime thriller Haiwaan. As the Priyadarshan thriller hits theatres, here’s a look at some of their most memorable films and performances.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan movies
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Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan movies

Recently released, Haiwaan marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after years. As their latest thriller hits cinemas, revisit the duo’s cult favourites available on OTT platforms.

Haiwaan
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Haiwaan

In theatres

After eighteen years, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan shared the screen in Priyadarshan's crime thriller. Khan plays a visually impaired martial artist, while Kumar plays a cold-blooded psychopathic serial killer.

Tashan
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Tashan

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2008 action-comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor, who plays a call centre executive, a wannabe gangster, and a cunning con woman. The trio pull off a massive cash heist and embark on a chaotic cross-country chase.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari
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Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 1994 Hindi action-comedy film, Khan and Kumar, as Deepak Kumar and Karan Joglekar, team up to take down a dangerous crime lord.

Aarzoo
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Aarzoo

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starred together in the 1999 romantic drama film, which follows a classic love triangle where Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) is in love with Vijay (Akshay Kumar), while her childhood friend Amar (Saif Ali Khan) secretly loves her.

Yeh dillagi
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Yeh dillagi

Where to watch: Netflix

In one major box office hit, both actors played brothers, Vijay and Vicky, who both fall in love with Sapna (Kajol), the daughter of their family's driver.

Keemat
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Keemat

Where to watch: YouTube

In this movie, Akshay Kumar plays Dev opposite Saif Ali Khan as Ajay. The story follows two small-time crooks who try to make things right after a man dies in a mugging. They pose as his best friends to help his village and end up battling the ruthless local villain Bhanu Pratap Singhania.

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