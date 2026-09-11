/Siri AI is here: What Apple's new assistant can actually do

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri AI features personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and cross-app actions. It introduces Visual Intelligence via the camera and a dedicated app, all while maintaining strict on-device privacy.
Apple is transforming Siri from a basic voice assistant into a deeply conversational AI agent. Powered by Apple Intelligence in iOS 27, the newly rebranded ‘Siri AI’ represents a massive generational leap for the iPhone.
Siri AI now deeply understands your personal context. It can securely reference your messages, emails, and photos to answer highly specific queries, such as pulling up a flight confirmation number from an old inbox thread.
For the first time, the assistant features true onscreen awareness. Siri can visually interpret whatever is currently displayed on your iPhone's screen, allowing you to seamlessly ask questions or take actions based on that exact content.
Siri is no longer confined to basic system toggles. It can now execute complex actions across multiple applications, such as finding a specific photo, editing it, and automatically drafting an email to send it to a friend.
The assistant now integrates directly with your iPhone camera. Using Apple's new Visual Intelligence, you can point your device at a restaurant to see its menu, or scan a physical loyalty card to instantly add it to Apple Wallet.
Moving beyond a simple voice overlay, Siri now has its own dedicated application. This allows users to type natural-language queries, review conversation histories, and seamlessly continue tasks across their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Despite its deep access to your digital life, Apple guarantees strict privacy. Complex Siri AI tasks are processed locally on-device, or securely handled via Private Cloud Compute without ever storing your personal information.