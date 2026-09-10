/Loved The Early Spring? 6 C-Dramas like Love’s Ambition and My Boss you should check out

Our Interpreter follows the story of top-tier interpreter Lin Xi and tech executive Xiao Yicheng unexpectedly reunite after eight years during a high-stakes business negotiation. Lin Xi originally ended their relationship years ago to fulfil her mother's wish for her to become a top UN interpreter. Now, Lin Xi is the youngest chief interpreter expert at Huasheng, while Yicheng has become a successful chief technology officer. Yicheng is a potential client whose contract Lin Xi desperately needs to land. What starts as a tense professional encounter—and mild payback from Yicheng—turns into mutual support as they work together to help his tech company go public, rekindle their romance, and achieve their dreams of speaking for the country.

Available to watch: Official Hindi dubbing on the Huace Croton TV Hindi YouTube channel