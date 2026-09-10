/Loved The Early Spring? 6 C-Dramas like Love’s Ambition and My Boss you should check out

From Love’s Ambition to other modern romances that blur the lines between career and love, here are six shows you should add to your watchlist.
C-drama fans have a new workplace romance obsession, and The Early Spring is creating quite a storm with its mature love story, simmering chemistry and complicated relationship dynamics. As Jing Boran and Sun Qian’s romance continues to win viewers over, fans looking for their next dose of ambition, emotional tension and swoon-worthy office romances can turn to some equally addictive C-dramas.
The Chinese romance and workplace drama is all about a high-profile TV anchor and a controlling business elite whose marriage is built on lies, masks and a strategic alliance rather than pure romance. Due to certain circumstances, the couple's marriage begins to crack under social differences and emotional entrapment. The series focuses on morally grey leads who shed their pretences to find their true selves and achieve mutual healing.
Available to watch: Rakuten Viki
The Chinese rom-com drama My Boss follows the story of Cheng Yao, an optimistic aspiring lawyer who gets hired by a top law firm, only to discover that her demanding, strict boss, Qian Heng, is also her unexpected roommate. The series relies on a classic "grumpy x sunshine" dynamic, cohabitation comedy, and an enemies-to-lovers arc as workplace tension slowly transforms into mutual respect and romance.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Shine on Me is all about a young woman named Nie Xigiuang, who transitions from university life into the professional world. During her college years, Xiguang has a bittersweet, unrequited crush on Zhuang Xu, a brilliant and distant top student. After graduating and entering the workforce (working in a family firm/corporate environment), she crosses paths with Lin Yusen. Yusen and Xiguang initially clash due to early misunderstandings and a cold first impression. However, her warm, sun-like personality gradually captures his attention. With Yusen’s steady love and support, Xiguang learns to let go of her past regrets over Zhuang Xu, grows into a capable manager, and achieves her career dreams alongside personal healing.
Available to watch: Netflix
Blossom Through the Cloud is an ongoing Chinese romance show set in the aviation industry. It follows the story of Ruan Si Xian, who works as a flight attendant for Hengshi Airlines and dreams of becoming a pilot. When the airline cancels its internal training programme, she confronts the airline's vice president, Fu Ming Yu. A major misunderstanding causes her to resign in frustration. Si Xian enrolls in a strict flight academy on her own to earn her pilot's licence. Three years later, she returns to Hengshi Airlines as a top-tier pilot, personally recruited by Ming Yu, who is now the company's CEO. As they navigate professional challenges, corporate reforms and past misunderstandings, they grow closer and support each other'situations.
Available to watch: Rakuten Viki
The Chinese romantic drama show is about an ambitious financial reporter and a wealthy CEO who fall in love after a professional partnership grows into a personal connection. Reporter Zheng Shu Yi wants to land a big interview with a top CEO named Shi Yan to get a front-page story. Shi Yan agrees to the interview on the condition that Shu Yi writes about overlooked local startups. As they meet repeatedly for work, professional respect turns into a deeper romantic spark. The couple faces misunderstandings, emotional hurdles, and drama before finding their happy ending.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Our Interpreter follows the story of top-tier interpreter Lin Xi and tech executive Xiao Yicheng unexpectedly reunite after eight years during a high-stakes business negotiation. Lin Xi originally ended their relationship years ago to fulfil her mother's wish for her to become a top UN interpreter. Now, Lin Xi is the youngest chief interpreter expert at Huasheng, while Yicheng has become a successful chief technology officer. Yicheng is a potential client whose contract Lin Xi desperately needs to land. What starts as a tense professional encounter—and mild payback from Yicheng—turns into mutual support as they work together to help his tech company go public, rekindle their romance, and achieve their dreams of speaking for the country.
Available to watch: Official Hindi dubbing on the Huace Croton TV Hindi YouTube channel