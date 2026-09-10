/Watched The Early Spring? 7 C-Dramas and movies of Jing Boran you shouldn't miss

From winning a talent show at the age of 18 to playing part of several shows and films, including Hot Summer Days. Apart from his latest series, The Early Spring, let's take a look at a few of his featured C-Dramas and shows.
With his latest series The Early Spring creating a strong wave globally, Jing Boran has become an international crush for everyone, given his performance and chemistry with lead actress Sun Qian. From winning a talent contest named My Hero in 2007 at the age of 18 to forming a boy band called BoBo and the transition to playing leading roles in Chinese films and shows, Jing Boran has established himself as one of the talented actors in the industry. Here are a few of his films and shows he has been part of you can binge-watch.
Released in 2015 and helmed by Raman Hui, the film follows the story, which is set in a world where humans and monsters are at odds with each other; a baby has the potential to bring the two factions together. However, its parents are forced to protect it from dangerous threats.
Helmed by Rene Liu, the film released in 2018. Starring Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu as leads, the romantic drama tells the story of two strangers who meet on a train and form a bond that evolves over the years. However, after a separation, they reconnect and reflect on their love for each other.
The show follows the story of Zhang Ping, a simple and naive orphan who possesses a keen perception and exceptional talent for solving mysteries. He then meets Lan Jue, a well-mannered minster, who harbours a secret. Their initial misunderstanding turns into a remarkable partnership. The show stars Jing Boran, Guo Cheng, Song Weilong, Duo Wang and Hong Yao.
The romance show released in 2023 is all about slow-burn, mature and low-angst second-chance romances. It follows the story of Gui Xiao and Lu Yan Cen, who fall deeply in love as teenagers on a middle school playground. However, life pulls them apart when Gui Xiao's family faces major changes and Lu Yan Chen leaves to undergo rigourous training to become a special police officer and bomb disposal captain. Years later, after becoming successful in their lives, a sudden phone call sparks a reconnection, leading to a second chance at love and unresolved feelings.
Released in 2015 and helmed by Peng Sanyuan, the film Lost and Love tells the story of Lei Zukan, a farmer who tries to find his son, Lei Da, who went missing as a child. He spends 15 years in his guest room to find him, only for his life to change when he meets Zeng Shuai, a teenage mechanic.
The Chinese drama Psychologist follows the story of He Dun, a female psychologist whose career suffers a setback after a public service announcement for suicide intervention. Alongside the main mystery, the series weaves in emotional counselling cases that deal with modern mental health struggles. Apart from Jing Boran, the show also stars Jian Renzi, Jevon Wang and Wang Jia, among others.
The Chinese suspense thriller show premiered in 2024 and follows the story of a group of strangers trapped together at a memorial service who realise they all know the deceased man, Fei Ke, under completely different conflicting identities. As everyone tells their side of the story, their self-serving recollections expose their own moral flaws and secrets, making it difficult to separate reality from manipulation.