/Watched The Early Spring? 7 C-Dramas and movies of Jing Boran you shouldn't miss

With his latest series The Early Spring creating a strong wave globally, Jing Boran has become an international crush for everyone, given his performance and chemistry with lead actress Sun Qian. From winning a talent contest named My Hero in 2007 at the age of 18 to forming a boy band called BoBo and the transition to playing leading roles in Chinese films and shows, Jing Boran has established himself as one of the talented actors in the industry. Here are a few of his films and shows he has been part of you can binge-watch.