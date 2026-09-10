/iPhone 18 Pro AI: What Apple's A20 Pro chip can actually do

The A20 Pro chip transforms the iPhone 18 Pro into an AI powerhouse. Built on a 2nm process, it features a 32-core Neural Engine, 7-core GPU, and 12GB RAM to execute Apple's advanced Foundation models and Siri AI locally with strict privacy.
The A20 Pro is Apple's most advanced silicon, fabricated on a cutting-edge 2-nanometre manufacturing process. This engineering leap provides the extreme transistor density required to run demanding Apple Intelligence workloads directly on the iPhone 18 Pro without draining the battery.
Apple has completely redesigned its artificial intelligence architecture, equipping the A20 Pro with a massive dual 16-core Neural Engine. This 32-core setup delivers double the machine-learning processing power of the previous generation, easily supporting advanced 8-bit floating-point operations.
Real-time artificial intelligence requires immense active memory. Backed by 12GB of RAM, the A20 Pro can securely execute Apple's advanced Foundation models and Large Language Models entirely on the device without relying on external cloud servers.
Powered by the A20 Pro in iOS 27, the next-generation Siri AI becomes a deeply conversational assistant. It features advanced visual intelligence, allowing it to instantly understand, analyse, and act upon live information viewed directly through the iPhone's camera.
The upgraded 7-core GPU significantly boosts graphics rendering and on-device generative capabilities. Users can instantly create custom graphics via Image Playground or apply complex computational photography adjustments with zero mechanical lag.
Shuffling heavy data quickly is critical for responsive AI performance. The A20 Pro features custom packaging that delivers 50 per cent more memory bandwidth than the A19 Pro, preventing bottlenecks when querying heavy language and image models.
By processing complex AI tasks directly on the 2-nanometre silicon, the iPhone 18 Pro ensures personal data never leaves the handset. This hardware-level security guarantees strict privacy while delivering lightning-fast, real-time artificial intelligence capabilities.