/Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max but did not launch the iPhone 18

Apple has broken tradition by splitting the iPhone 18 launch. While the premium iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max debuted this autumn, the standard iPhone 18 is delayed until Spring 2027 to ease supply chains and spotlight expensive high-margin models.
Apple has shattered its decade-long September release tradition. While the company unveiled the premium iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max during its latest keynote, the standard iPhone 18 was noticeably absent from the stage.
In a massive strategic shift, Apple is officially splitting its rollout calendar. The high-margin Pro models are debuting for the autumn holiday season, while the standard iPhone 18 has been pushed to a Spring 2027 launch window.
This delayed release is a calculated business manoeuvre. By removing the standard model from the September event, Apple ensures all media attention and holiday marketing is focused exclusively on its most expensive Pro and foldable models.
Manufacturing the new 2-nanometre A20 silicon and 12GB RAM modules is incredibly complex and costly. Splitting the launch allows suppliers to first focus on low-volume premium devices before pivoting to mass-produce the high-volume standard models.
Because the standard iPhone 18 is delayed until roughly March to May 2027, Apple is creating an unprecedented 18-month product cycle. This means last year's iPhone 17 remains the official baseline flagship for significantly longer than usual.
When it finally arrives, the delayed standard iPhone 18 will not launch alone. Reports indicate it will debut alongside a more affordable iPhone 18e and a slimmed-down iPhone Air, creating a cohesive mid-tier spring catalogue.
For consumers, the strategy is clear. Those wanting the absolute best must purchase the new Pro models now. However, buyers seeking the standard device must either settle for the older iPhone 17 or wait another six months.