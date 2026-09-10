/iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders begin September 12 in India: Here's how to buy

iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders begin in India on September 12 at 5:30 PM IST. Buyers can use Apple Trade In and No Cost EMI offers across online and retail stores. Successful early orders will be delivered on the official September 18 launch date.
Apple is officially opening pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro in India on September 12. Buyers can log on to the Apple Store online at exactly 5:30 PM IST to secure their premium devices ahead of the massive launch day rush.
Consumers are not limited to Apple's official website. Authorised premium resellers like Croma, Amazon, and Flipkart will simultaneously accept pre-bookings alongside the physical Apple BKC and Saket stores in Mumbai and Delhi.
To offset the premium starting price, buyers can utilise the official Apple Trade In programme. Customers can exchange eligible older smartphones—including Android devices—for instant credit, drastically lowering the upfront cost.
Apple is aggressively pushing affordability through bank partnerships. Buyers can leverage No Cost EMI options for up to six months and secure instant cashback discounts using eligible HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank credit cards during checkout.
Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the massive iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available for pre-order simultaneously. Historically, the Pro Max experiences significantly higher initial demand, meaning its shipping dates often slip into late October within minutes.
To ensure a successful pre-order at 5:30 PM, preparation is critical. Buyers should pre-save their shipping address, update their payment methods, and have their current smartphone's IMEI number ready if they plan to use the trade-in option.
If the pre-order is successful, Apple will begin nationwide shipping and in-store pickups on the official retail launch date of September 18. Late buyers who miss the initial window may face severe shipping delays extending into November.