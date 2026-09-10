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iPhone 18 Pro India price: How much does Apple's new Pro iPhone cost?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 01:33 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 01:33 IST

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, a massive Rs 30,000 hike over the iPhone 17 Pro. The Pro Max begins at Rs 1,79,900. Offered in up to 2TB storage, pre-orders open on September 12, with retail sales starting on September 18.

A Massive Price Hike
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A Massive Price Hike

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro, but Indian buyers face a massive price hike. The base 256GB model now starts at a staggering Rs 1,64,900, positioning it as one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones in the country.

Pro vs Pro Max
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Pro vs Pro Max

Buyers choosing the larger display and extended battery life of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will pay an even steeper premium. The entry-level 256GB variant of the flagship Pro Max officially starts at Rs 1,79,900 in India.

The 2TB Storage Tiers
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The 2TB Storage Tiers

For the first time, Apple is offering colossal 2TB storage options for users shooting massive ProRes video files. The 1TB iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 2,39,900, while the absolute top-tier 2TB iPhone 18 Pro reaches a staggering Rs 3,14,900.

Comparison with iPhone 17 Pro
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Comparison with iPhone 17 Pro

This new pricing represents a massive Rs 30,000 generation-on-generation increase. Last year, the base 256GB iPhone 17 Pro launched in India at Rs 1,34,900, making the new Rs 1,64,900 price tag a severe financial leap for consumers.

India vs US Pricing
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India vs US Pricing

As usual, Indian buyers are paying a massive premium compared to global markets. Due to heavy import duties, an 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax, and supply chain logistics, the Indian retail price remains drastically higher than the US launch cost.

Pre-order and Availability
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Pre-order and Availability

Indian consumers will not have long to wait to secure the new flagship devices. Apple has officially confirmed that pre-orders will open across India on September 12, with retail availability and shipping commencing nationwide on September 18.

Where to Buy
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Where to Buy

The iPhone 18 Pro series will be available in four sophisticated colours: Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black. Buyers can purchase the devices directly from Apple's official online and physical stores, or through authorised retailers like Croma and Amazon.

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