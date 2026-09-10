/iPhone 18 Pro India price: How much does Apple's new Pro iPhone cost?

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, a massive Rs 30,000 hike over the iPhone 17 Pro. The Pro Max begins at Rs 1,79,900. Offered in up to 2TB storage, pre-orders open on September 12, with retail sales starting on September 18.
Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro, but Indian buyers face a massive price hike. The base 256GB model now starts at a staggering Rs 1,64,900, positioning it as one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones in the country.
Buyers choosing the larger display and extended battery life of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will pay an even steeper premium. The entry-level 256GB variant of the flagship Pro Max officially starts at Rs 1,79,900 in India.
For the first time, Apple is offering colossal 2TB storage options for users shooting massive ProRes video files. The 1TB iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 2,39,900, while the absolute top-tier 2TB iPhone 18 Pro reaches a staggering Rs 3,14,900.
This new pricing represents a massive Rs 30,000 generation-on-generation increase. Last year, the base 256GB iPhone 17 Pro launched in India at Rs 1,34,900, making the new Rs 1,64,900 price tag a severe financial leap for consumers.
As usual, Indian buyers are paying a massive premium compared to global markets. Due to heavy import duties, an 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax, and supply chain logistics, the Indian retail price remains drastically higher than the US launch cost.
Indian consumers will not have long to wait to secure the new flagship devices. Apple has officially confirmed that pre-orders will open across India on September 12, with retail availability and shipping commencing nationwide on September 18.
The iPhone 18 Pro series will be available in four sophisticated colours: Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black. Buyers can purchase the devices directly from Apple's official online and physical stores, or through authorised retailers like Croma and Amazon.