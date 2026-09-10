/Sushil Kumar to Harshvardhan Nawathe: Where are Kaun Banega Crorepati winners now?

Harshvardhan Nawathe made history by becoming the first-ever winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. He won the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Before KBC, Nawathe had been preparing to become an IAS officer. After winning the show, Nawathe moved to the UK and later pursued an MBA.

It is reported that Nawathe worked in the corporate sector, including the Mahindra Group, and in the social-impact sector. In December 2024, he was appointed CEO of the JSW Foundation.