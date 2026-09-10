/BRICS Summit 2026: From 2001 to 2026, tracing PM Modi and Putin’s personal rapport

With the BRICS Summit set to begin in New Delhi on September 12, all eyes are on the high-level diplomacy unfolding ahead of the two-day gathering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a day before the summit, putting their closely watched India-Russia partnership in focus.

The meeting comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit amid shifting global alliances, with defence, energy, trade and wider geopolitical issues expected to feature prominently in the talks. Putin’s visit, his second to India within a year, also underlines the continuing importance of the relationship as New Delhi navigates a rapidly changing global order.