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Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Take fashion inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s stunning traditional looks

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 14:47 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 14:47 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is just a few days away. If you're looking for the perfect traditional wear, Deepika Padukone's traditional lookbook, which ranges from vibrant Patola prints to understated ivory, royal purple, and timeless red, can serve as your inspiration.

Deepika Padukone's stunning traditional wears
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's stunning traditional wears

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, it’s time to bring out the ethnic wear. And when it comes to festive fashion inspiration, Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe offers everything from elegant sarees to regal lehengas and timeless Indian silhouettes. Here are 10 looks to bookmark for the festive season.

1. The Statement Patola Ensemble
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(Photograph: Instagram)

1. The Statement Patola Ensemble

A beautiful handwoven Patola-inspired ensemble featuring intricate prints, vibrant detailing and a traditional border. It’s festive, elegant and perfect for making a statement at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

2. The Classic Red Saree
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(Photograph: Instagram)

2. The Classic Red Saree

For a quintessential festive look, Deepika’s red saree is all the inspiration you need. Paired with traditional jewellery, a sleek bun and a statement drape, this is a timeless Ganesh Chaturthi look that never goes out of style.

3. The Elegant Ivory Suit
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(Photograph: Instagram)

3. The Elegant Ivory Suit

Keeping things understated, Deepika’s ivory traditional suit is ideal for those who prefer subtle festive dressing. The delicate embroidery and muted palette make it graceful without being OTT.

4. The Regal Red-And-Gold Lehenga
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(Photograph: Instagram)

4. The Regal Red-And-Gold Lehenga

Deepika proves that red and gold are a match made for the festive season. Draped in a richly embellished outfit with traditional jewellery, this look brings all the royal festive energy.

5. The Royal Purple Saree
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(Photograph: Instagram)

5. The Royal Purple Saree

A deep purple saree with intricate borders is another gorgeous way to stand out this Ganesh Chaturthi. Deepika keeps the styling sophisticated, letting the rich colour and detailed embroidery do all the talking.

6. The Shimmering Champagne Saree
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(Photograph: Instagram)

6. The Shimmering Champagne Saree

For an evening celebration, take cues from Deepika’s shimmering champagne saree. Elegant, glamorous and effortlessly sophisticated, it’s proof that festive wear doesn’t always have to come in bright colours.

7. The White-And-Black Saree
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(Photograph: Instagram)

7. The White-And-Black Saree

Deepika’s striking white saree with a black border offers a contemporary spin on traditional dressing. Minimal yet powerful, it’s perfect for those who like their festive fashion classic with a modern edge.

8. The Traditional Lehenga
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(Photograph: Instagram)

8. The Traditional Lehenga

Deepika’s gold-and-black lehenga is another look worth bookmarking. With its ornate embroidery, traditional detailing, and sheer dupatta, the ensemble brings a regal touch to festive celebrations.

9. The Gold Embroidered Ensemble
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(Photograph: Instagram)

9. The Gold Embroidered Ensemble

For a more unconventional take on ethnic wear, Deepika’s heavily embroidered gold ensemble is a perfect pick. The long silhouette and dramatic trail make it elegant enough for a special festive evening.

10. The Red Family Festive Look
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(Photograph: Instagram)

10. The Red Family Festive Look

Nothing says celebration quite like a classic red Indian ensemble. Deepika’s festive family portrait in a traditional red saree shows how timeless the colour can be, especially when paired with traditional jewellery and a classic bun.

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