/Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Take fashion inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s stunning traditional looks

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is just a few days away. If you're looking for the perfect traditional wear, Deepika Padukone's traditional lookbook, which ranges from vibrant Patola prints to understated ivory, royal purple, and timeless red, can serve as your inspiration.
With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, it’s time to bring out the ethnic wear. And when it comes to festive fashion inspiration, Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe offers everything from elegant sarees to regal lehengas and timeless Indian silhouettes. Here are 10 looks to bookmark for the festive season.
A beautiful handwoven Patola-inspired ensemble featuring intricate prints, vibrant detailing and a traditional border. It’s festive, elegant and perfect for making a statement at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
For a quintessential festive look, Deepika’s red saree is all the inspiration you need. Paired with traditional jewellery, a sleek bun and a statement drape, this is a timeless Ganesh Chaturthi look that never goes out of style.
Keeping things understated, Deepika’s ivory traditional suit is ideal for those who prefer subtle festive dressing. The delicate embroidery and muted palette make it graceful without being OTT.
Deepika proves that red and gold are a match made for the festive season. Draped in a richly embellished outfit with traditional jewellery, this look brings all the royal festive energy.
A deep purple saree with intricate borders is another gorgeous way to stand out this Ganesh Chaturthi. Deepika keeps the styling sophisticated, letting the rich colour and detailed embroidery do all the talking.
For an evening celebration, take cues from Deepika’s shimmering champagne saree. Elegant, glamorous and effortlessly sophisticated, it’s proof that festive wear doesn’t always have to come in bright colours.
Deepika’s striking white saree with a black border offers a contemporary spin on traditional dressing. Minimal yet powerful, it’s perfect for those who like their festive fashion classic with a modern edge.
Deepika’s gold-and-black lehenga is another look worth bookmarking. With its ornate embroidery, traditional detailing, and sheer dupatta, the ensemble brings a regal touch to festive celebrations.
For a more unconventional take on ethnic wear, Deepika’s heavily embroidered gold ensemble is a perfect pick. The long silhouette and dramatic trail make it elegant enough for a special festive evening.
Nothing says celebration quite like a classic red Indian ensemble. Deepika’s festive family portrait in a traditional red saree shows how timeless the colour can be, especially when paired with traditional jewellery and a classic bun.