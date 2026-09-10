/Mirzapur did it, now it's their turn - OTT shows we want as movies - Family Man, Bandish Bandit and more

Mirzapur is one of India's cult-classic OTT shows, and now, for the first time, Mirzapur: The Movie has been released in theatres with all the old, fan-loved characters coming together for an exciting new stint. It has been a successful venture and continues to earn staggering numbers at the box office. As the world of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, and Munna Bhaiya becomes a hit once again, here we take a look at other hit OTT shows that deserve a movie adaptation.