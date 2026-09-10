/Mirzapur did it, now it's their turn - OTT shows we want as movies - Family Man, Bandish Bandit and more

After the massive box-office success of Mirzapur: The Movie, which brought back fan-favourites like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna. And, this thing should continue not with Mirzapur, but with other OTT shows as well.
Mirzapur is one of India's cult-classic OTT shows, and now, for the first time, Mirzapur: The Movie has been released in theatres with all the old, fan-loved characters coming together for an exciting new stint. It has been a successful venture and continues to earn staggering numbers at the box office. As the world of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, and Munna Bhaiya becomes a hit once again, here we take a look at other hit OTT shows that deserve a movie adaptation.
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man would definitely be an interesting watch on the big screen. In the first three seasons, Srikant, as a TASC agent, has saved the nation from many serious threats, whether it was in Mumbai, down South, or in the Northeast. Coming to the big screen, it would be thrilling to watch him tackle an even bigger threat to the nation in a grand, cinematic format.
For music lovers, watching a movie adaptation of this show would be a thrilling and rollercoaster experience. With the tunes of the guitar and the sitar, the movie could revolve around Radhe Rathod (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry). But the film could explore more of Radhe's journey with modern music. We might even see his debut as a playback singer. Who knows? The experience of watching this show on the big screen with booming speakers would be magical.
It wouldn't be wrong to call Made in Heaven an Indianized version of The Devil Wears Prada set in the world of big, fat Indian weddings. A movie adaptation would revolve around Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) as they navigate high-society weddings. And what would be a bonus is the star-studded cameo performances.
How amazing would it be to watch Saif Ali Khan return as Sartaj Singh, once again in a face-off with Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui)? What would be even more interesting is if the film revisited the story and characters of Season 1. Much like Mirzapur, it could take the story forward from Season 1 with a few new additions.
Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood was entertaining and star-packed. While the story of season 1 was wild and full of insider jokes about the Hindi film industry, it left fans wanting more. Season 1 ended on a high that clearly set up something bigger. If it gets a movie adaptation, it could be Bollywood's most daring big-screen roast.