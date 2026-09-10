/PICS | From CCTVs to dazzling lights: Delhi gears up for BRICS Summit 2026

Delhi is decked up and on high alert ahead of the BRICS Summit, with 15,000 cops, 500 CCTV cameras, traffic controls, mock drills, banners and dazzling lights across the capital.
New Delhi is taking on a heightened security posture ahead of the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12–13. At the same time, the capital is being given a visual makeover, with BRICS posters, banners and illuminated installations appearing across prominent areas as authorities prepare for the arrival of global leaders.
Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel for the summit, alongside nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces. The deployment forms part of a multi-layered security plan covering the summit venue, hotels, airport routes and other locations associated with the movement or stay of visiting leaders and senior delegations.
Surveillance has been significantly strengthened across the New Delhi area, with around 500 CCTV cameras installed ahead of the summit. The network is designed to provide continuous monitoring of roads and important locations. Some cameras are also equipped with number plate recognition technology, allowing security teams to track vehicles and identify suspicious movement.
Delhi Police has surveyed routes and locations linked to the summit and prepared arrangements for VIP movements. More than 35 roads have been identified for traffic controls or diversions. Temporary stoppages are expected when VVIP motorcades pass through the capital, with authorities issuing advance advisories to minimise disruption while maintaining secure movement.
Police personnel have been deployed across different sector zones in New Delhi, with mock drills conducted ahead of the summit. CCTV networks are being continuously monitored, while technical equipment has been installed to help detect potential threats. Authorities have also established emergency response mechanisms for possible incidents and evacuation requirements.
The security exercise extends beyond Bharat Mandapam. Delhi Police has made arrangements covering the airport, hotels where visiting dignitaries will stay, the summit venue and other possible meeting locations. Access control, verification, vigilance and surveillance have been incorporated into the security plan, with multiple agencies coordinating to protect visiting leaders.
While security teams tighten their grip on the capital, Delhi is also taking on a festive BRICS look. Banners and posters have been installed at several locations, while prominent areas such as Connaught Place and Khan Market have seen enhanced lighting at night. Illuminated installations add to the summit-focused visual makeover.
Bharat Mandapam, the main venue for the two-day summit, is at the heart of both the security and presentation plans. Leaders are scheduled to attend closed sessions there, while the venue will also host the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, family photographs, a tree plantation ceremony and the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The preparations across Delhi combine two distinct priorities: keeping the capital secure while presenting a polished setting for an international summit. From thousands of police and paramilitary personnel to extensive CCTV coverage, traffic controls, banners and night lighting, authorities are preparing the city for the arrival of high-profile BRICS delegations.