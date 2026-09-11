/9/11 through cinema: Films that remind you of the deadly attack

Twenty-five years after 9/11, the deadly attack that rocked the world, and still echoes on screen. Here are the films that made the deadly attack their central theme and captured its horror, heroism and heartbreak most honestly.
9/11 remains one of the darkest days in American and world history, when four planes were hijacked, two were flown into New York's World Trade Center towers, a third hit the Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense, and the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. The terror of that day has been documented in several films, and on its 25th anniversary, we look at movies and documentaries that remind us of the deadly attack.
Released five years after the attack, Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center told the story of the tragedy throught the first responders who were at the scene when the terrorist attacks took place. It follows the story of two rescue workers who tried to evacuate the survivors. The drama stars Nicolas Cage, Maria Bello, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Stephen Dorff, and Michael Shannon in key roles,
Directed by Paul Greengrass, United 93 tell the brave story of crew members, passengers of the United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four flights hijacked during the September 11 attack, who foiled the terrorist plans and crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11’, shows the aftermath of 9/11 as it takes a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush and government’s response to 9/11 and the war in Iraq.
Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal, the movie revolves around the decade-long manhunt for Osama bin Laden, leader of the terrorist network Al-Qaeda, after the September 11 attacks, and culminates in 2011 with the death of Laden in Pakistan.
Directed by Mike Binder, this film doesn't tell the story of the 9/11 attack itself, but rather the emotional loss it inflicted on people. It follows a man who lost his entire family in the attack and finds strength in a former college friend who helps him come out of the trauma. This emotional tearjerker is a stark example of what terrorism leaves behind.